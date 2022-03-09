The Gas Price Spike and Chip Shortage Could Mean a Perfect Storm for Car Buyers

Toyota The Prius in its arguable heyday.

But if buyers want any such options in 2022, they're not completely out of luck—but they will have a hard time finding what they want. Car dealers don't have a lot of inventory right now, full stop. "We haven't got any supply, really, of anything—but certainly very low supply... of electric or hybrid," Jim Seavitt, owner of the Village Ford dealership in Dearborn, told The Detroit News today. "The main thing is, they're not going to get one (a new car) for quite a while. It's not as easy as it was years ago to switch to a smaller unit. Most of our vehicles are SUVs that are pretty big, and trucks." To Seavitt's point, while modern trucks, crossovers and SUVs are vastly more fuel-efficient than they were 20 years ago, these days, they're almost the only options for buyers. Calling it a "permanent market shift," automakers in recent years (especially the U.S. ones) have tripled down on bigger cars, often canceling their lineups of small sedans and hatchbacks entirely. This, too, has had a not-inconsequential impact on new car prices, since even small crossovers are generally more expensive to buy than economy hatchbacks. The longer these new super-high gas prices continue, the more it could end up a referendum on automakers' assumptions that gas prices would stay low forever. It's too early to say whether the Ukraine crisis will lead to a long-term uptick in gas prices or if this spike will be a relatively temporary one. (And as we noted yesterday, the Ukraine war could lead to other disruptions around other necessary materials for cars, like palladium.) But gas prices were already high before the invasion happened, so it's plausible to guess that this moment will lead to a bigger push toward adding hybrid power to existing crossover and truck models, rather than a pivot back to making the Ford Fiesta and Chevy Spark. That's what Carla Bailo, president of the Center for Automotive Research, told the News today: "They will try to quickly make sure all their SUVs, all their crossovers have hybrid availability, and then they price those properly for the average consumer.”

