The Cost of Buying and Owning a New Car Reaches Historic All-Time High in 2019

Buying and owning a new vehicle costs more in 2019 than ever before, and it’s not just because purchase prices are on a steady rise, as the Automobile Association of America (AAA) annual cost of ownership report shows that everything from fuel to maintenance costs and even financing is on the rise.

If you sporadically flip through sale listings for new cars, you’ve probably noticed the most prices have been inching upward year after year, however, the purchase price of a vehicle is only part of the cost of actually owning a vehicle. In its 2019 driving and cost of ownership survey, AAA found that financing costs (interest and other charges) are driving most of the costs in ownership for new car buyers up, jumping 24 percent this year alone. That’s enough to push the average monthly cost of vehicle ownership to $773.50, or $9,282 per year. Consumers’ heavy shift toward trucks, SUVs, and crossovers is partly to blame, since those vehicles are more expensive overall, but the costs of most other categories are up this year, too.