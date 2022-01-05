2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Arrives Next Year With MSRP ‘Around $30,000’

As it turns out, GM had plenty more electric car news to reveal along with the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV today. After parading its battery-powered pickup in front of the world, GM followed up by announcing the Silverado would be quickly joined by a midsize Chevy Blazer EV, as well as a new, entry-level 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. Better yet, it's said to start around half the price of a Tesla Model Y.

Chevy's Equinox EV will—like the Blazer, Silverado, and GMC Hummer EVs—be based on GM's Ultium EV platform and arrive in dealers in 2023. At a starting price projected to be around $30,000, the Equinox EV will undercut the Ford Mustang Mach-E by almost $14,000, the Tesla Model 3 by $15,000, and the Model Y by about $29,000. It'll basically be half as expensive, and that goes without mentioning how much better the Equinox EV looks (arguably) than the bloated Model Y. Never thought I'd call an Equinox handsome, but here we are. 2022 is only gonna get weirder from here, huh?