2024 Chevy Silverado EV: 780 LB-FT, a Midgate and a Claimed 400-Mile Range

To kick things off, I'm not sure anyone expected the Silverado EV to look like this. Then again, when you don't have to base your entire design around an engine up front, you can take a few more creative liberties. Indeed, the truck's front compartment is left open for storage—Chevy calls it the eTrunk—and its precious battery pack is fitted underneath the floor. It's pretty special tech, too, as it's part of GM's new Ultium EV platform.

No specifics about the battery pack's energy capacity have been released, but we know it's mighty. GM quotes a maximum range of 400 miles, and in the Silverado EV's fleet-focused WT trim, it helps deliver 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers jump to 664 hp and 780 pound-feet in the higher performance RST model with Wide Open Watts mode active. The GMC Hummer EV has Watts To Freedom, and this Bowtie has Wide Open Watts—acronyms, gotta love 'em.

While it's neat that GM quotes a zero-to-60 time of under 4.5 seconds for the Silverado EV RST, what more traditional truck fans are asking about is towing and payload. In short, the electric pickup's max capacities are 10,000 pounds for the former and 1,300 pounds for the latter; that tow rating is on-par with the F-150 Lightning's, although payload falls 700 pounds short. Interestingly, Chevy says it'll introduce a fleet model with "up to 20,000 pounds max trailering," so color me curious to see that. The Silverado EV WT appears to have eight-lug wheels, so who knows, maybe it'll really be able to pull it off.