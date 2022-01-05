Here’s What Comes in the $40K 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck

Now that the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV has broken cover, it's in for a life of comparison to electric pickup trucks like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and if it ever gets built, the Tesla Cybertruck. The Silverado EV's fanciest trim, though—the six-figure RST First Edition—won't be the one we see most on American roads. That'll probably be the Silverado EV WT; the work truck trim, which in more ways than one matches or even outperforms the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Like the 2022 GMC Hummer EV with which it shares GM's Ultium EV platform, the Silverado EV WT will only be produced as a crew cab. Underneath, it'll stow a ginormous battery pack my colleague Peter Holderith has taken to calling "a huge acid-filled mattress." GM hasn't stated its capacity but boasts the biggest-battery Silverado EVs will best 400 miles of range and recharge 100 miles in 10 minutes on 350-kilowatt DC fast-charging.