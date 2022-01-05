Here’s What Comes in the $40K 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck

Now that the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV has broken cover, it's in for a life of comparison to electric pickup trucks like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and if it ever gets built, the Tesla Cybertruck. The Silverado EV's fanciest trim, though—the six-figure RST First Edition—won't be the one we see most on American roads. That'll probably be the Silverado EV WT; the work truck trim, which in more ways than one matches or even outperforms the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.
Like the 2022 GMC Hummer EV with which it shares GM's Ultium EV platform, the Silverado EV WT will only be produced as a crew cab. Underneath, it'll stow a ginormous battery pack my colleague Peter Holderith has taken to calling "a huge acid-filled mattress." GM hasn't stated its capacity but boasts the biggest-battery Silverado EVs will best 400 miles of range and recharge 100 miles in 10 minutes on 350-kilowatt DC fast-charging.
Being the lesser model, the WT is less capable than the RST, producing 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque to the RST's 664 and 780 respectively. Payload rating also shrinks, from 1,300 pounds to 1,200, as does towing, from 10,000 to 8,000. However, GM promises a fleet model will arrive with a package enabling 20,000 pounds of towing... eventually.
WTs keep the RST's standard trailer brake, though they miss out on many of the upper trim's gizmos, like standard four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, hands-free Super Cruise highway towing, and that 17-inch infotainment screen—not easy to operate in gloves anyway. Some options are unavailable too, notably the Multi-Flex midgate and tailgate—when I asked Chevy, they specified those wouldn't be available "in the launch configuration." There's hope yet, but don't expect those nifty features out of the gate.
The WT does, however, retain access to the optional PowerBase, an offboard power supply capable of distributing 10.2 kilowatts through 10 outlets to power a home, tools, worksite, or even recharge another EV.