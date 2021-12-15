Electric GMC Sierra Pickup Truck: Here's Our Best Look Yet

It feels like the electric truck space is swelling with each passing month. This year saw the start of production for the GMC Hummer EV as well as the Rivian R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is well on its way for the spring of 2022. There's also been a lot of discussion about the Chevy Silverado EV, but what we're seeing in this teaser is actually the battery-powered GMC Sierra, which is said to be coming in 2023.

That raises an interesting point, actually, because GMC announced the Sierra EV will be its third electric vehicle. It'll come after the Hummer pickup and SUV, and if you'll remember, the latter is going to be a 2024 model year. With that in mind, we know for sure this Sierra variant is a couple of years from reaching production.

This 19-second clip gives us our best look yet at either of General Motors' more practical electric pickups. The Sierra EV's front fascia is clearly based on the internal-combustion truck it likely shares parts with, though LED lighting is way more prominent here—a lot like the F-150 Lightning's grille and headlight setup. Indeed, the Sierra EV does have a brightly lit face, though there's no continuous brow like we see on its crosstown rival.