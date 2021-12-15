Electric GMC Sierra Pickup Truck: Here's Our Best Look Yet
Hope you like LEDs.
It feels like the electric truck space is swelling with each passing month. This year saw the start of production for the GMC Hummer EV as well as the Rivian R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is well on its way for the spring of 2022. There's also been a lot of discussion about the Chevy Silverado EV, but what we're seeing in this teaser is actually the battery-powered GMC Sierra, which is said to be coming in 2023.
That raises an interesting point, actually, because GMC announced the Sierra EV will be its third electric vehicle. It'll come after the Hummer pickup and SUV, and if you'll remember, the latter is going to be a 2024 model year. With that in mind, we know for sure this Sierra variant is a couple of years from reaching production.
This 19-second clip gives us our best look yet at either of General Motors' more practical electric pickups. The Sierra EV's front fascia is clearly based on the internal-combustion truck it likely shares parts with, though LED lighting is way more prominent here—a lot like the F-150 Lightning's grille and headlight setup. Indeed, the Sierra EV does have a brightly lit face, though there's no continuous brow like we see on its crosstown rival.
An obvious crease can be seen at the top of the grille where it transitions to the hood, giving the Sierra EV a more aerodynamic look. Expect plenty more styling choices like this that'll make the truck slice through the air a little more gracefully in hopes of increasing driving range. It may seem small, but drag has just as much to do with range as battery capacity and electric motor output.
Although unconfirmed, it's safe to assume the Sierra EV will also get four-wheel steering like its electric Chevy Silverado sibling. It's set to ride on the Ultium platform, meaning it'll get GM's proprietary batteries that are supposedly capable of taking a full-size pickup 400 miles on a single charge.
GM will unveil the Silverado EV at next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, so there's not much longer to wait on that front. We may be hanging out a little longer for the Sierra EV's full debut, but it's coming nonetheless.
