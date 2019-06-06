All-New 2020 GMC Sierra HD Pickup Truck Price Will Be Lower Than Outgoing Model

The all-new 2020 GMC Sierra HD represents half of General Motors' heavy duty truck efforts, w the 2020 Chevy Silverado HD rounding up the other half. Maximum towing has been increased to 35,500 pounds courtesy of a new 10-speed automatic transmission and a Duramax diesel engine making 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque. This ginormous package is set to launch later this year, and If you’re wondering how much it will set you back, we have official pricing information for you.

Base GMC Sierra HD trucks start at $37,195 (including destination) for a regular cab long bed in the 2500 HD configuration and $38,395 for the 3500 HD.

The better-equipped 2020 GMC Sierra HD SLE starts out at $41,595 for regular cab and $45,395 (including destination) for crew cab, which is $1,900 less than the previous year in the crew cab, four-wheel drive configuration. SLE trims have LED headlights and taillights, a side bed step, MultiPro Tailgate and the upgrade diesel engine (the standard engine is a 6.6-liter V-8 gasoline).

The Denali start at $65,295 (including destination) and gets a load of safety systems as standard. Those systems include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beams and automatic emergency braking. A ProGrade Trailering system with hitch view is also standard, along with the MultiPro Tailgate and a plusher interior. That interior includes heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats.

A head-up display and a Surround Vision camera system with 15 total camera views are optional upgrades.

For those wanting more of an off-road look and some extra capability, GMC is bringing the AT4 trim to Heavy Duty. It starts at $59,295 (with destination) and has Rancho Shocks, skid plates, Eaton locking rear differential and off-road tires. There is a Traction Select system with an off-road mode, and hill-descent control is on board. The MultiPro tailgate is also standard on AT4.

The head-up display and Surround Vision camera system is also optional on AT4.

The 2020 GMC Sierra HD will go on sale later this year.