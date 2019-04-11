Watch GMC's Industry-First Carbon Fiber Truck Bed Withstand Massive Sledgehammer Hits

In several cases, the item dropped suffers damaged but the bed does not. After they're done testing, they sweep out the bed with a broom and it looks as good as new.

Some of the ways GMC tested the bed involved the drops you saw in the video, but it also tests corrosion and the effects of extreme temperatures. The company even performed a snowmobile test, where a sled with metal studs on the track was loaded into the bed and accelerated at full throttle. The sled also had a 250 pound rider on board. There was only minimal scratching evident after the test.

“The bed is the working end of a truck; it’s what brings buyers to the segment,” said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of GM full-size trucks. “Loaded with motorcycles, snowmobiles, or dirt bikes, CarbonPro in the 2019 GMC Sierra is sure to impress with its strength, space, and innovation.”

The CarbonPro bed will surely be a differentiator in the full-size truck class, where the competition is fierce. While the average customer probably has no issues with getting a bedliner, the carbon fiber bed is a different option for those who want to stand out while having something even more durable and functional than the standard bed. Also, the bed is at least 59 pounds lighter than a steel bed, and there is no need for wheelhouse liners in the rear because the carbon can handle the abuse.