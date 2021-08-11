Electric Chevy Silverado Will Have Four-Wheel Steering, Giant 24-Inch Wheels

Four-wheel steering is not a new thing for GM, of course. It was previously available on full-size GM trucks as a system called Quadrasteer. That was available for a few years starting in 2002 on the Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon XL, as well as the Silverado and Sierra pickups. Owners loved it, as it made both parking and trailering much easier. Having it as an option on this new electric Silverado not only indicates it will be a bit more maneuverable but likely hints that the truck is built for towing as well.

Until Chevy unveils the Silverado EV in full, we'll have to be happy with little previews like this. We already know the range is anticipated to be far above the Ford Lightning's at 400 miles, but if the price isn't right, Chevy may be spending time in second place as the Blue Oval steams ahead. Maybe features like these can entice more buyers to go with the Bowtie either way.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com