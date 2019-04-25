Woman Nearly Killed by Light Pole in Freak Accident That Skewered GMC Sierra Pickup Truck

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman had a Final Destination-like experience on Wednesday when a streetside light pole fell directly on her pickup truck, skewering the vehicle and somehow missing her head despite being just "inches" away.

Local news outlet WISN 12 reported news of the incident and obtained a statement from an eyewitness named Matthew who was dumbfounded by it all, seemingly still in shock when saying:

"Inches, literally inches from fatality. The pole is inches from her head."

"It was loud," the man continued. "You could hear the tires screeching."

He was reportedly working nearby when he was alarmed by the noise and saw the initially horrific aftermath of the crash.

"The pole came down. Nobody knows how, but it flipped right down into her coming out of the ground, into the car," recounted Matthew.