Top 10: Best-Looking Truck Wheels of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Let's not kid ourselves: Most Americans treat their pickup trucks more like fashion accessories than they do work vehicles. As such, trucks need to have wheels that look the part, and neither Detroit's big three nor their competitors from Japan have skimped on style when it comes to these crucial components. To identify the best in the biz, we snapped photos of every truck on the floor of this year's Chicago Auto Show and picked our 10 favorites to showcase what's right with trucks today. 10: 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

Chevy hit it out of the park by keeping this 17-inch, Colorado ZR2-exclusive aluminum wheel simple. It almost looks too thin to be up to the task of off-roading, but if it's good enough for the ZR2, it's good enough for us. 9: 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn

This 20-inch "aluminum chrome clad" Ram wheel may be a bit busy for some, but its six spokes simultaneously resemble connecting rods and form the outline of a six-pointed, snowflake-like star. 8: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S

Fake beadlocks are an ever-controversial styling choice in the world of trucks, but there's no getting around the fact that they look darned good on this 17-inch Jeep wheel. 7: 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor

These beadlock-compatible, 17-inch forged aluminum wheels are a $1,895 option on this year's Raptor. We wouldn't go without them. 6: 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Can you forgive us for including just one SUV wheel here? They're a hair better-looking than the similar Tacoma TRD Pro wheels, and for the sake of variety, we decided only one needed to be included here. 5: 2020 GMC Sierra

This year's Sierra has a wealth of wonderful wheel options, and there's nothing bad to be said about the base option, a 20-inch painted aluminum wheel. 4: 2020 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson by Tuscany Motor Company

This year's Harley Davidson F-series is no longer an official Ford product, but one instead prepared by Indiana-based Tuscany Motor Company. No matter your feelings on America's best-known make of motorcycle, these deep-dish wheels are a surprisingly subdued, high-class touch on an otherwise ostentatious truck. 3: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition

These wheels aren't exclusive to this smirk-inducing branded pickup, which will come as a relief if you aren't the type who considers a Realtree hoodie part of your fineries. They're detailed without being busy, polygonal without looking like an N64 game, and shiny, but not glitzy. Nice work, GM. 2: Nissan Frontier Desert Runner Concept

The Frontier Desert Runner that Nissan built for SEMA last year featured a turbo V-8, King triple bypass shock absorbers, and these Fifteen52 TurboMac HD wheels. Maybe if we pray hard enough, these will be stock equipment on the next-gen Frontier. Probably not, though... 1: 2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve

