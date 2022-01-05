Electric Chevy Silverado Pickup Brings Back GM’s Super-Useful Midgate

The new Chevy Silverado EV is probably not what a lot of people were expecting. More similar to the defunct Avalanche unibody pickup truck than the current body-on-frame Silverado, it features a midgate to boost its storage space. What's a midgate? It's the back wall of a truck's cabin, which in this case can be opened up and configured in a variety of ways to make hauling large loads easier.

Before taking into consideration any of this "Multi-Flex" midgate magic, the Silverado EV already features a longer storage area than the F-150 Lightning. At just an inch short of six feet, it edges out the Ford's storage area of 5.5 feet. Once the midgate goes down, though, things get pretty wild.

Chevy's storage solution means items over nine feet long can be hauled with the tailgate up, and if a prospective buyer decides to check the Multi-Flex tailgate box, that storage length extends out to 10 feet 10 inches. That is... a lot.