Electric Chevy Silverado Pickup Brings Back GM’s Super-Useful Midgate

Chevy didn't provide any photos of this tonneau cover, however, you'll notice the bed is packed with power outlets. Another thing to mention is that these cargo specs don't even mention the front storage area—the frunk. The volume of this front storage area was not specified, however, it looks roughly similar in size to the Lightning's.
Frunk aside, Chevy's storage solution is still interesting, and we'll have to see how it gets used in the real world once the Silverado EV hits the road in 2023. With a 400-mile range available on the lowest WT trim, it might just be able to get the edge on the Blue Oval. Barring any speculation, however, we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out when it arrives in showrooms.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com