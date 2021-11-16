Ford's press release today almost seems to hint at this sort of setup already existing, stating that "2.4 kilowatts of power are available for everything from TVs to laptops, speakers to crockpots, power tools and other devices."

Indeed, 2,400 watts is plenty of power to do what Ford envisions here. In addition to the lights and illuminated logo the automaker seems to want on the concept, there are also two stowable speakers that are stored under the floor of the frunk. According to the patent, they could connect to the vehicle via Bluetooth and are controlled by a small panel located above the headlight. Also, mirroring the display that tells you what song is playing is a similarly-sized one over the opposite headlamp which displays the vehicle's charge condition. It's worth noting that both these panels are littered with USB ports, just to make sure everyone has a spot to charge their various devices.

The table in the patent is interesting as well. Shaped to match the size and shape of the trunk, it appears to pivot out on a hinge and then support itself from below with a fold-out panel. This panel latches onto a spot somewhere near the front license plate. Plainly visible are a series of cupholders and a few slots to retain other items.