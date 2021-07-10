Here's the Ford Bronco Tailgating Gear You'll Want This Fall

However, a wide swath of new Bronco owners will keep their new babies on the asphalt full time. And with football season ramping up at the end of next month they’re going to want to know what gear to order for fall tailgate parties. With 200+ factory-backed accessories–the largest number ever launched with a Ford vehicle–there’s a lot of information to wade through, so I’m highlighting some of my favorites here.

First, let’s be realistic; if you haven’t already ordered your Bronco you’ll be getting ready for the 2022 season, but it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Second, you can always tow a smoker or full-on picnic table, because the 2021 Ford Bronco can tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, regardless of which powertrain you choose; payload maxes out at 1,370 pounds.

Ford Bronco Brand Manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings told me at the Austin Off-Roadeo launch that Ford rebuilt the configurator for the Bronco to emphasize accessories. Outfitter packages are pre-configured and available through dealers in a variety of setups, and there is a lot of modularity on tap with the optional Yakima racks.

“Because we have the biggest catalog for any vehicle to date, we spent some time figuring out and visualizing what people might want,” Plaza-Jennings says.