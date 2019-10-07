Best Waterproof Motorcycle Gloves: Stay Dry in the Rain

These top waterproof motorcycle gloves will come in handy when it rains

By Noelle Talmon
Sometimes you get caught in the rain on your bike, while other times you may plan for a rainy adventure. Either way, it's important to be prepared by having the right gear, which includes a pair of waterproof motorcycle gloves. It's a much-needed accessory for all bikers, especially those who aren't afraid of a few raindrops. Check out some of the best waterproof motorcycle gloves available.

    KEMIMOTO Waterproof Motorbike Gloves with Hard Knuckle Protection
    Summary
    The outermost layer is nylon taslon, water-resistant, and durable. The second layer features a PVC waterproof film that keeps your hands from getting wet.
    Pros
    These gloves are very comfortable, warm, and waterproof. The two-layer knuckle armor protects your hands from impact damage, and they have a touchscreen fingertip.
    Cons
    They aren't completely waterproof in downpour conditions. Sizes run small, so you should order one size up, and they may have a strong odor.
    SCOYCO Men's Gloves Black with Microfiber Hard Knuckle, Waterproof
    Summary
    The gloves feature a knuckle fiberglass shell, rubber protection on the joints, breathable mesh fabric, and wear-resistant microfiber on the palm.
    Pros
    These lightweight, waterproof gloves are flexible, breathable, durable, and fit well. They are comfortable and provide excellent grip.
    Cons
    They are not intended for winter riding. The rubber on the back may make the gloves feel stiff and uncomfortable when riding.
    BILT Tempest Waterproof Textile Motorcycle Gloves
    Summary
    These gloves are 100 percent waterproof and feature a 400 denier durable fabric outer layer. They have a pre-curved fit to reduce bulk and are fully lined with neoprene stretch knuckles.
    Pros
    The gloves repel water, provide good grip, and keep your hands warm even in frigid temperatures. They do not interfere while operating your bike.
    Cons
    Your hands may get wet in a soaking rain, and they may fall apart on the inside over a short period of time.

Tips

  • Proper size is critical. If the gloves are too loose, they won't provide as much protection during an impact. If they're too tight, they will be uncomfortable and you won't want to wear them. Make sure you choose a pair that fits properly.
  • Textile gloves are better than leather gloves when it comes to waterproofing capabilities. While some leather gloves provide a little protection, textile gloves tend to have superior waterproof seals.
  • If you're caught in the rain wearing leather gloves, do not store them when they're wet. Let them dry at room temperature, so they don't mold. Avoid putting them in a dryer or on top of a radiator because that may cause them to crack.

FAQs

Q: Can I just use any pair of waterproof gloves on my motorcycle?

A: Motorcycle-specific waterproof gloves tend to be less bulky than other types of gloves. If you purchase a pair that’s meant for skiing, for example, they may make it hard to operate functions such as your bike’s signals, clutch, or brakes.

Q: Can I use a touchscreen with waterproof gloves?

A: Some brands design their waterproof gloves with a touchscreen fingertip, so check the product’s description to see if it includes this feature. 

Q: Are waterproof motorcycle gloves washable?

A: Read the manufacturer’s instructions. If you’re not sure, you can hand wash the gloves. If you do decide to put them in a washing machine, do not use bleach, and line dries them. 

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best waterproof motorcycle gloves is the KEMIMOTO Waterproof Motorbike Gloves with Hard Knuckle Protection. They're made with waterproof material, are very comfortable, and have a touchscreen fingertip for added convenience.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the SCOYCO Men's Gloves Black with Microfiber Hard Knuckle, Waterproof.

