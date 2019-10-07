Best Waterproof Motorcycle Gloves: Stay Dry in the Rain

Tips

Proper size is critical. If the gloves are too loose, they won't provide as much protection during an impact. If they're too tight, they will be uncomfortable and you won't want to wear them. Make sure you choose a pair that fits properly.

Textile gloves are better than leather gloves when it comes to waterproofing capabilities. While some leather gloves provide a little protection, textile gloves tend to have superior waterproof seals.

If you're caught in the rain wearing leather gloves, do not store them when they're wet. Let them dry at room temperature, so they don't mold. Avoid putting them in a dryer or on top of a radiator because that may cause them to crack.

FAQs

Q: Can I just use any pair of waterproof gloves on my motorcycle?

A: Motorcycle-specific waterproof gloves tend to be less bulky than other types of gloves. If you purchase a pair that’s meant for skiing, for example, they may make it hard to operate functions such as your bike’s signals, clutch, or brakes.

Q: Can I use a touchscreen with waterproof gloves?

A: Some brands design their waterproof gloves with a touchscreen fingertip, so check the product’s description to see if it includes this feature.

Q: Are waterproof motorcycle gloves washable?

A: Read the manufacturer’s instructions. If you’re not sure, you can hand wash the gloves. If you do decide to put them in a washing machine, do not use bleach, and line dries them.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best waterproof motorcycle gloves is the KEMIMOTO Waterproof Motorbike Gloves with Hard Knuckle Protection. They're made with waterproof material, are very comfortable, and have a touchscreen fingertip for added convenience.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the SCOYCO Men's Gloves Black with Microfiber Hard Knuckle, Waterproof.