Best Waterproof Car Covers: Protect Your Car’s Paint

Worried that your car may be affected by the harsh elements of the weather? Let us help you out by pointing you to the best waterproof car covers. Not only will using a car cover block out rain, but the covers will also protect your vehicle from bird poop, dust, rust, and strong UV rays. Waterproof covers come in handy, especially if you don't have a garage to park in. If you happen to be a first-time buyer, this buying guide has narrowed down the best-rated car covers for your vehicle that are affordable and of good quality. Best Waterproof Car Cover Overall: OxGord Signature Car Cover Cover

Best Value Waterproof Car Cover: Kayme Waterproof Weather Cover

Best Waterproof Car Cover Honorable Mention: Leader Accessories Waterproof Cover Why Buy a Waterproof Car Cover? Protect your vehicle from strong UV rays. Strong UV rays can really destroy your car’s paint job. To prevent this, you need a good-quality car cover. Taking your car to the shop for a new paint job can be quite expensive. If you get a good car cover, this is an expense that you’ll certainly be able to avoid.

Combat harsh weather conditions. Severe storms can occur anywhere. Hail, rain, heavy winds, tornados, ice storms, and heavy snow can all lead to paint damage. Getting a rainproof car cover will safeguard your car from rusting. Keep your vehicle clean. Car covers protect your car from dust, debris, water, and bird bombs, and also ensure that you don't waste money going to get it cleaned every so often.

Types of Waterproof Car Covers Universal Covers Universal car covers are cheap but don't fit properly on the vehicle. Although not the best car covers for outdoor storage or indoor storage, they can be quite useful when it comes to protecting your vehicle from harsh UV rays. Semi-Custom Fit Covers These definitely provide customers with value for their money. Being a much better option than the universal covers, they are designed to fit the length, height, and width of most vehicles. Custom-Fit Covers As the name suggests, they are designed to fit your vehicle perfectly. They also have mirror pockets as well as antenna provisions. Top Brands Leader Accessories Leader Accessories is a well-to-do brand that has been around for over 30 years. This trusted manufacturer designs and sells outdoor products, with one of its best offerings being car covers that provide maximum protection to your vehicle. Leader Accessories offers a wide selection of waterproof car covers with its Mid Grade car cover being among the most popular. OxGord Car Covers OxGord is a company that has been in business since 1987. As a world-renowned manufacturer of high-quality auto parts, its waterproof car covers ensure maximum protection from intense weather conditions as well as other environmental elements that may affect your vehicle's bodywork. Its Signature Waterproof Car Cover is without a doubt one of the best waterproof car covers in the market. Kayme All Weather Kayme is a brand that is quite popular in the car accessories spot. The company has been around for over 18 years, during which it has developed great-quality covers for a wide range of vehicles. The aluminum stripes present in all its covers is a unique feature that you probably won't find from other manufacturers. The stripes aid in improving visibility to other drivers and protecting your paint job from the sun's harmful UV rays. The Kayme car cover for automobiles is definitely one of its bestselling products. Pricing Under $30 : There are a number of waterproof car covers that fall in this category. You might, however, have to contend with the fact that the type of material used isn't as effective as those that are a bit pricier.

$31-$40: You can find quite a number of good, quality covers within this price range. This price range includes all waterproof and dust-resistant covers for your SUV, sedan, and almost every other type.

$41-$50: At this range, you can get up to seven layers of protection and a snug fit for your vehicle. These covers are perfect for outdoor use.

Over $50: It might seem too pricey, but for the best waterproof car cover, this is the range to consider. These covers are made from great materials with more than enough layers of protection. Key Features Weather-Resistance The main reason for purchasing a car cover is to safeguard your paint job against harmful weather conditions. The cover's material should be strong and sturdy to provide maximum protection from rain, hail, snow, and strong winds. Other Considerations Breathability: This allows the free flow of air, which in turn reduces condensation. Little or no condensation ensures that the car doesn't rust, especially if it's not in use for a long time. A car cover that uses good-quality, breathable fabric will help keep moisture that's outside out and expel any moisture that's underneath.

Soft Interior: A soft interior makes sure that your vehicle is touched with care and doesn't leave any scratches or dings on the paint job. Nothing is as annoying as getting a cover to prevent any damage and then ending up with unforeseen paint destruction. Best Waterproof Car Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Waterproof Car Cover Overall: OxGord Signature Car Cover

The OxGord Signature Car Cover is among the best car covers on the market. It is designed with a five-layer, heavy-duty waterproof cover and three layers of polypropylene. This means that the cover offers superior protection from rain, bird droppings, and other sturdy weather conditions. With a breathable film, there’s no condensation, which prevents the buildup of mold or mildew. On top of that, its reinforced seams ensure the cover will stay put during strong winds and prevent any damage to the car’s body. Its soft cotton fabric prevents any unexpected scratches on the paint job. An elastic hem also ensures that the cover fits snug on the vehicle. This cover, however, might be too large for some vehicles. Definitely not a good choice for sedans. It’s important to always check for features before purchasing any cover. Also, there have been some complaints that the cover cracks easily especially when used outdoors. This is in areas that experience harsh weather conditions. Best Value Waterproof Car Cover: Kayme Car Cover for Automobiles

The Kayme Car Cover has a layer of polyester that is durable and soft. It also keeps water out with a good water-repellent fabric, so your car should remain dry during harsh storms and heavy rains. The aluminum layer shields your car’s exterior, as well as the interior, against harmful UV rays. When buying a new vehicle, it is important that the paint job is protected as much as possible. This prevents unnecessary visits to the body shop every now and then. Cars are among our most valuable items, which means we have to take extra measures to ensure that they serve us well. The stitches might be a bit flimsy and you need to be cautious when installing the cover. This is especially along the straps. The side pockets don’t align well on some vehicles, such as an older chevy model.Definitely not a one-size-fits-all type of cover. Best Waterproof Car Cover Honorable Mention: Leader Accessories Waterproof Cover

