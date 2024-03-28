Add Dimension to Your Life With Amazon’s Best Deals on Insta360, Garmin, Milwaukee and More

These weekly deal roundups are getting stale, aren’t they? It seems like I’m coming back every week just to tell you about the same old deals. Seeing as I’m a gearhead, the list is always a bit heavy-handed on tools, further adding to the blandness. That’s why I’m shaking things up by taking a look at deals Amazon’s got on gadgets and lifestyle items that will remind both you and me that there’s more to enjoy in life than just working on cars.

Those looking to capture memorable moments behind the wheel or watch others command it should check out Insta360’s current sale. It has a ton of killer action cams running at discounted prices, including the Insta360 ONE X2 360 for $299.99. You can even use this to find ways to enjoy sports that have nothing to do with motors—yeah, people are into that sort of thing.

Garmin’s also got awesome deals on its Instinct watches. The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, selling for $399.99, is a great way to treat yourself to something nice. I’ve personally been wearing this watch for about a year now. I can’t recommend it enough to folks who spend their time away from the garage lifting weights to be a more efficient wrench-slinging machine. It can track all of your workouts, including hikes and motocross activities, which helps add even more layers of enjoyment to your life.

Yeah. I kind of contradicted myself with that Garmin. I mention it quite a bit in deals pieces. In the spirit of shaking things up, I’ll also tout that Milwaukee M18/M12 Wireless Jobsite Speaker for $105.39. I’m a huge fan of Milwaukee’s M12 line, and this speaker sharing batteries makes it a no-brainer. Heck, considering it can help you enjoy more in the garage than just working on cars, it might even be the best of the batch.