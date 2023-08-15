Get Going With Amazon’s Stupendous Garmin Deals

My Garmin Instinct and Instinct Solar 2X are some of the best gear I own. One, they’re killer smartwatches that have endured some of the most brutal work I’ve taken on to date. No matter what I’ve thrown at them, they’ve held up. Two, they’re amazing tools to help me through my fitness journey. From recording sets and helping me stay on track for reaching new PRs, to tracking all the miscellaneous activities I find taking up my free time, they’ve proven invaluable to my progress.