Here Are Over 100 of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Going on Now
Save on everything you want and love.
There are countless pages to sift through each and every Prime Day. It can be, for most, daunting. But for us at The Drive, we relish the chance to find and score killer deals. And that's why we've put together this awesome list of over 100 of the best deals tailored for our readers. Check it out.
DeWalt
- 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 6-Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger ($254 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, 2 Batteries and Charger ($100 off)
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit ($80 off)
- 20V MAX* 1/2" Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil ($100 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Chainsaw Kit, 5-Ah Battery ($52 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack ($120 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack ($90 off)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit, 2 Batteries, 5Ah ($195 off)
Milwaukee
- Mid-Torque Impact Wrench,3/8",Cordless ($217 off)
- M18 Transfer Pump ($157 off)
- M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with Friction Ring ($138 off)
- 20 Fuel One-Key 3/4" High Torque Impact (Bare) ($103 off)
- M18 Combo 9 tool Kit ($100 off)
- 12V 1/2'' Hammer Drill/Driver Kit with (2) 5.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Tool Case Red ($95 off)
- M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT 18v 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack ($221)
- M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery ($70 off)
- M18 18V 5Ah XC Extended Capacity Resistant Battery 2 Pack, (48-11-1850Rx2) ($65 off)
- REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (2-Pack) ($60 off)
- M18 XC RED LITHIUM 18-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Tool Battery (2 pack) ($49 off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah and 2.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger Starter Kit ($46 off)
Ryobi
- Ryobi PSBCS02 ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact Light-Weight Cut-Off Tool ($47 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver ($18 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag ($28 off)
- RYOBI 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8 -inch Impact Wrench ($20 off)
- RYOBI 2 Ah 40V Lithium-Ion Compact Battery ($56 off)
- RYOBI 18V Lithium + HP High Capacity 9.0 Ah Battery ($40 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery ($20 off)
- RYOBI P135 18V One+ 6 Port Lithium Ion Battery Supercharger ($50 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery ($17.52 off)
Noco Jumpstarters
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A ($45 off)
- NOCO Boost HD GB70 ($40 off)
- NOCO Boost Pro GB150 ($60 off)
- NOCO Boost Max GB250 ($300 off)
- NOCO GENIUSPRO25($250 off)
- NOCO Boost X GBX155 ($74 off)
- NOCO Boost X GBX55 ($35 off)
- NOCO Boost X GBX75 ($50 off if you join Prime)
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 ($25 off)
- NOCO GENIUS10($44.76 off)
- NOCO GENIUS1 ($16 off)
- NOCO GENIUS2($25 off)
- NOCO GENIUS5 ($14 off)
- NOCO GENIUS2X4($46 off)
- NOCO Boost HD EVA Protection Case for GB70 ($5 off)
- NOCO Lithium NLP9, Group 9, 400A Lithium LiFePO4 Motorcycle Battery ($50 off)
- NOCO HM408 4D Commercial-Grade Battery Box ($40 off)
- NOCO Lithium NLP5, Group 5, 250A Lithium LiFePO4 Motorcycle Battery ($36 off)
Seiko
- SRPD59 5 Sports ($45 off)
- SEIKO 5 Automatic ($75 off)
- SRPD79 5 Sports ($66 off)
- SSC813 Prospex Solar Chronograph ($100 off)
- Coutura Collection Perpetual Calendar ($132 off)
- Coutura Collection Radio Sync Solar Chronograph ($164 off with an additional $32 coupon)
- SNJ025 Prospex ($53 off)
- SRPE99 Prospex ($165 off)
Garmin
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro ($230 off)
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro ($100 off)
- Garmin Fenix 6S Pro ($30 off)
- Garmin Instinct ($90 off)
- Garmin Instinct Solar ($86 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2X Solar ($154 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar ($26 off)
- Garmin Venu Sq ($67 off)
- Garmin Venu 2 ($140 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 ($110 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 ($76 off)
Espresso Machines
- Gaggia Classic Evo Pro ($100 off)
- Rocket Espresso Appartamento Nera Espresso Machine ($200 off)
- EspressoWorks Espresso & Cappuccino Maker ($15 off)
- De'Longhi Stilosa ($20 off)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte ($200 off)
- De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro ($300 off)
- Gevi 20Bar Semi Automatic Espresso Machine ($300 off)
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine ($50 off)
Coffee Grinders
- Fellow Ode Brew Grinder ($95 off)
- Baratza Forte AP Ceramic Flat Burr Commercial Coffee Grinder ($150 off)
- Baratza Sette 270Wi-Grind by Weight Conical Burr Grinder ($89 off)
- KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder ($30 off)
- OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder ($20 off)
- Manual Coffee Grinder ($32 off)
Coffee Machines, V60s, and French Presses
- Hario V60 Immersion Dripper 02 ($14 off)
- Hario Ceramic V60 Dripper Pour Over Set ($4 off)
- Bialetti Moka Espress ($4 off)
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System ($30 off)
- Cuisinart Coffee Maker ($63 off)
Portable Generators
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 2xSolarSaga 100-watt Solar Panels ($650 coupon off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro with two 200-watt Solar Panels ($1200 coupon off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus with two 200-watt Solar Panels ($1000 off
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO Capacity with a SolarSaga 200-Watt ($700 coupon off)
- Westinghouse 12500 Peak-watt Dual Fuel Home Portable Generator ($250 off)
- Westinghouse 9500 Peak-watt Home Backup Portable Generator ($50 off)
- DuroMax Dual Fuel Portable Generator 4850-Watt ($200 off)
- DuroMax XP10000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator 10000-watt ($200 off)
TVs
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV ($180 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV ($160 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($160 off)
- SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR ($1,000 off)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series Quantum HDR+ ($449 off)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K CU8000 Series PurColor ($200 off)
Mechanics Tools
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric ($150 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE / Metric, 189-Piece ($12 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box, 216-Piece ($95 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE / Metric ($140 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 Drive Sizes, 298-Piece ($20 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece ($50 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece ($105 off)
- GEARWRENCH 44 Pc. Master Combination Wrench Set, Metric/SAE ($278 off)
- GEARWRENCH 18 Pc. 1/2" Drive 6 Pt. Standard Mechanics Tool Set, Metric ($70 off)
- GEARWRENCH 83 Pc. 1/4, 3/8", 1/2" 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray ($100 off)
Smokers
- Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Smoker Bundle ($281 off)
- Traeger Grills Ranger Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker ($103 off)
- Char-Broil Bullet Charcoal Smoker 20" ($30 off)
- Cuisinart CPG-256 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker ($78 off)
- Z GRILLS 2023 Pellet Grill Smoker with PID 2.0 Controller ($50 off)
- EAST OAK 30" Digital Electric Smoker with Glass Door ($45 off)
Radar Detectors
- Valentine One V1 Gen 2 Radar Detector ($195 off)
- Car Radar Detector, 2023 New Upgrade 360 Automatic Detection ($160 off)
- UNIDEN R4 Extreme Long-Range Laser/Radar Detector ($100 off)
- Escort MAXcam 360c Laser Radar Detector and Dash Camera ($100 off)
- ESCORT MAX 3 Laser Radar Detector ($60 off)
- UNIDEN R8 Extreme Long-Range Radar/Laser Detector ($50 off)
- Newest Radar Detector with Mute Memory, City/Highway Mode ($50 off)
- Cobra DualPro 360° Radar Detector by Creators of Escort Radar ($50 off)
- Cobra Road Scout Dash Cam and Radar Detector ($49 off)
- Cobra XRS9370 High-Performance Radar/Laser Detector ($25 off)
- Escort Passport 9500IX Radar/Laser Detector (Black) (Renewed) ($16 off)
- Uniden DFR1 Long Range Laser and Radar Detection ($5 off)
