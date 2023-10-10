Complete Your Home Theater Experience With These Killer TV and Soundbar Deals
Give your TV shows the sound they deserve.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Immersive sound is nearly as important as picture quality in your home theatre TV setup. If you're short on space or cognisant of your neighbors' peace and quiet, a soundbar is an excellent substitution for a full-blown audio system. Get a great deal on them right now with Amazon's Prime Day deals.
TVs
- SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR ($1,000 off)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series Quantum HDR+ ($449 off)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K CU8000 Series PurColor ($200 off)
- Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV ($180 off)
- Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV ($180 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV ($180 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV ($160 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($160 off)
- VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV with Dolby Vision ($150 off)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV ($80 off)
- INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD ($80 off)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR ($76 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV ($70 off)
- TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV with Roku TV ($50 off)
- VIZIO 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV ($30 off)
Soundbars
- SAMSUNG HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos, DTX Virtual:X Q Symphony ($320 off)
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar Surround Sound Home Theater with DTS ($300 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, Bluetooth connectivity - Black ($200 off)
- Hisense 5.1.2Ch 500W Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.3 ($150 off)
- Hisense 3.1.2Ch 440W Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.3 ($150 off)
- MZEIBO TV Sound Bar, Sound Bars for TV Bluetooth 5.0 Soundbar 50W 32Inch Split Soundbars ($100 off)
- SAMSUNG HW-C450 2.1ch Soundbar w/DTS Virtual X, Subwoofer Included ($50 off)
- VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer ($40 off)
- Roku Streambar | 4K HDR Streaming Device & Premium Roku Soundbar ($30 off)
- Saiyin Sound Bars for TV, 24 Inches Sound Bar with HDMI(ARC), Optical, AUX and Bluetooth Inputs ($10 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.