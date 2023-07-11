Save Big on Big TVs With Amazon’s Prime Day Sale
Because you can never have too many screens in the house.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon's Prime Day is essentially an additional Amazon-only Black Friday, and there aren't many purchases more closely tied to Black Friday than a shiny, new TV. Whether you're looking to save on a gigantic OLED to put in the living room to watch Formula 1 on or a smaller display for the bedroom to, er, watch Formula 1 on (The kids have hijacked the main room to watch Bluey in glorious 4K, we get it.), there's probably a discounted set that fits your budget.
- Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95C Series (Save $300)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S95C Series (Save $200)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR (Save $500)
- Samsung 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR (Save $400)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR (Save $300)
- Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV (Save $60)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV (Save $60)
- Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (Save $270)
- Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series 1080p HD Smart TV (Save $60)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV (Save $70)
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV (Save $220)
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision (Save $330)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (Save $120)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision (Save $200)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (Save $70)
