Save Big on Big TVs With Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Amazon's Prime Day is essentially an additional Amazon-only Black Friday, and there aren't many purchases more closely tied to Black Friday than a shiny, new TV. Whether you're looking to save on a gigantic OLED to put in the living room to watch Formula 1 on or a smaller display for the bedroom to, er, watch Formula 1 on (The kids have hijacked the main room to watch Bluey in glorious 4K, we get it.), there's probably a discounted set that fits your budget.