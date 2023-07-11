G-Shock Has Incredible Deals This Amazon Prime Day
It’s time to treat yo’self.
Casio's G-Shock line of watches offer incredible value. They're tough as nails, but won't break the bank, and go with just about any outfit. But that doesn't mean we don't like saving money whenever we can. Thankfully, this Prime Day, nearly every G-Shock known to man is on sale with steep discounts that you can't pass up. Don't believe me? Check out the list below.
- G-Shock Quartz Sport Watch (Save $26)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch Black/Gold (Save $28)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch Multi (Save $26)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch Blue (Save $22)
- G-Shock Solar Black Resin Sport Watch (Save $44)
- G-Shock Solar Digital Multi Band 6 Black Watch (Save $30)
- XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch Black/Green (Save $10)
- XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch Gray/Orange (Save $33)
- XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch Camouflage (Save $32)
- XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch Black/Red (Save $36)
- XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch White/Black (Save $36)
