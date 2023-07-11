It’s Time To Snag a Deal With a Prime Day Garmin Watch
Watches that can stand up to the torture of wrenching at bargain prices.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you follow us here at The Drive, you already know we love Garmin watches. More than anything, we love how rugged they are. These timepieces allow staff writers, like Hank O’Hop, to throw themselves into any job without fear that they'll need a new watch when they're finished wrenching.
Such toughness and quality don’t come cheap, and rightly so. But it’s Prime Day, meaning you’re looking at some of, if not the, best Garmin watch deals of the year. Don’t sleep on these offers.
- fenix 6 Pro Solar ($370 off)
- fenix 7X Sapphire Solar ($100 off)
- Forerunner 245 ($145 off)
- Forerunner 45S ($40 off)
- Instinct ($100 off)
- Instinct Solar ($150 off)
- Instinct 2 Solar ($50 off)
- Instinct 2 ($50 off)
- Instinct Solar ($150 off)
- Vivoactive 4 ($65 off)
- Venu Sq ($100 off)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- These are the top Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools
- Milwaukee’s Prime Day deals are here, and you don’t want to miss them
- Now’s the time to upgrade to a new Seiko watch with these killer Prime Day deals
- These killer Prime Day deals make it hard not to switch to Ryobi Power Tools
- NOCO’s Prime Day deals are sure to keep you up and running
- Get in on the action with DJI’s amazing Prime Day deals
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.