Keep The Lights On With DuroMax Prime Day Generator Deals
It’s never a bad time to grab a generator.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Nobody wants to be caught off guard by a power outage. Unfortunately, you can't know when catastrophe will hit. You do, however, know when DuroMax generators will go on sale, and that's today. Check the list below for killer prices on life-saving generators that'll keep you up and running no matter what.
- DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator 13000 Watt Gas or Propane (Save $600)
- DuroMax XP13000HXT 13,000-Watt 500cc Tri Fuel Gas Propane Natural Gas (Save $500)
- DuroMax XP13000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator - 13000 Watt Gas or Propane Powered (Save $500)
- DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator-12000 Watt Gas or Propane (Save $530)
- DuroMax XP10000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator-10000 Watt Gas or Propane (Save $450)
- DuroMax Gas Powered Portable 12000 Watt (Save $500)
- DuroMax XP10000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator (Save $320)
- DuroMax XP2300iH 2300-Watt 80cc Dual Fuel Digital Inverter Hybrid Portable Generator (Save $115)
- DuroMax XP9000iH 9000-Watt 459cc Dual Fuel Digital Inverter Hybrid Portable Generator (Save $600)
