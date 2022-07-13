Inject Energy Into Your Commute With an Electric Scooter on Prime Day
Motorized personal transportation has never been more affordable.
Owning electric scooters changed the way I think about urban transportation. It's an inexpensive, fun, and quick way to get around town. This list consists of most of the biggest brands in the industry and has some fantastic offers. But you need to act fast because Prime Day ends today.
- Hiboy S2 Max Electric Kick Scooter for $719.99 (20 percent off)
- Hiboy S2R Electric Scooter for $450.48 (25 percent off)
- Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter, 500-Watt Motor for $552.49 (21 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter for $679.99 (30 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $719.99 (10 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot E22 E45 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 (27 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter for $467.99 (15 percent off)
- Gotrax Gmax Ultra Electric Scooter for $639.99 (20 percent off)
- Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $551.99 (31 percent off)
- NIU Electric Scooter for $449.25 (36 percent off)
Today's Best Deals
- Pressure Washers Are a Perfect Prime Day Deal
- Snap Up These Prime Day DJI Drone and Action Cam Deals
- These QuickJack Car Lifts Are Killer Prime Day Splurges
- Jump on These Prime Day Power Tool Sales Before It's Too Late
- Keep It in Check With Radar Detector Sales on Prime Day
- Amazon’s Prime Day Is a Paradise for Sim Racers
- Pimp Your Ride With Prime Day Underglow Kits
- Cool off the Right Way With a Truck Bed Pool on Prime Day
- Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals
- Save Big on Prime Day With O’Neal Motorcycle Boots
For More Day One Prime Day Deals, Check These Stories Out
- Noco's Prime Day Sale Is Too Damn Good
- Best Amazon Prime Day Motorcycle Headset Deals
- Amazon's Prime Day Seiko Sales Are Unbeatable
- Garmin Best GPS Watches Are on Sale for Prime Day
- Graco’s Amazon Prime Day Sale Will Help Reduce Car Headaches
- Stay Powered Up With These Prime Day Portable Generator Sales
- Get Ready For Formula 1, MotoGP, and More With These Prime Day TV Deals
MORE TO READ
Related
You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day
Set yourself up for a winning season, whether racing, football, or reality-show competitions.
Related
Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals
Whether you need a trickle charger or something to start your 18-wheeler, it’s on this list.
Related