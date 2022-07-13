The War Zone
The Drive

Keep It in Check With Radar Detector Sales on Prime Day

It can be easy to forget the speed limit when driving is so fun.

byHank O'HopJul 13, 2022 1:58 PM
The Garage
Radar Detectors Prime Day
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

I'm not saying you look like the kind of person who would partake in unlawful driving. I'm just saying that a radar detector might save you a ticket when you happen to forget to keep the speedometer in check. Don't waste your money on a cheap piece of plastic that's going to land you a citation, especially not when we've already locked down the best deals we could find on radar detectors for the second Prime Day of 2022. 

Today's Best Deals

For More Day One Prime Day Deals, Check These Stories Out

Deals

MORE TO READ

Inject Energy Into Your Commute With an Electric Scooter on Prime Day

Related

Inject Energy Into Your Commute With an Electric Scooter on Prime Day

Motorized personal transportation has never been more affordable.

You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day

Related

You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day

Set yourself up for a winning season, whether racing, football, or reality-show competitions.

Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals

Related

Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals

Whether you need a trickle charger or something to start your 18-wheeler, it’s on this list.