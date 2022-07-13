Keep It in Check With Radar Detector Sales on Prime Day
It can be easy to forget the speed limit when driving is so fun.
I'm not saying you look like the kind of person who would partake in unlawful driving. I'm just saying that a radar detector might save you a ticket when you happen to forget to keep the speedometer in check. Don't waste your money on a cheap piece of plastic that's going to land you a citation, especially not when we've already locked down the best deals we could find on radar detectors for the second Prime Day of 2022.
- Uniden R3 Extreme Long Range Laser/Radar Detector for $297.65 (26 percent off)
- Uniden R7 Extreme Long Range Laser/Radar Detector for $459.99 (8 percent off)
- Uniden DFR1 Long Range Laser and Radar Detection for $46.62 (22 percent off)
- Uniden DFR9 Super Long Range Laser and Radar Detection for $209.99 (14 percent off)
- Valentine One V1 Gen 2 Radar Detector for $569.99 (37 percent off)
- Escort MAX360C Laser Radar Detector for $560.99 (20 percent off)
- Escort IXC Laser Radar Detector for $370.34 (18 percent off)
