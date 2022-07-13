Amazon’s Prime Day Is a Paradise for Sim Racers
There’s enough equipment here to build a sim racing rig from scratch.
I waited until everything I wanted was on sale to create my sim racing rig, so it took a while. Gathering your own collection of gear won't take more than a couple of days, however, because we have everything you need on this list. Most of these deals end today, so don’t wait.
- Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel for $190 (52 percent off)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for $189.99 (37 percent off)
- Thrustmaster T248X (Xbox) for $385.99 (10 percent off)
- Thrustmaster T248 (PlayStation) for $385.99 (10 percent off)
- Thrustmaster T150 RS Racing Wheel for $164.99 (28 percent off)
- Thrustmaster F1 Racing Wheel for $163.09 (9 percent off)
- Sceptre 30-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $215.97 (28 percent off)
- Gigabyte 32-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor for $278.99 (34 percent off)
- Sceptre 24-Inch Professional LED Monitor for $90.22 (31 percent off)
- Next Level Racing GTTrack Simulator Cockpit for $899.99 (9 percent off)
- Dardoo G920 Racing Steering-Wheel-Stand Gaming Simulator Cockpit for $176.79 (23 percent off)
- Aikeec 64 Bit USB Handbrake with Clamp for PC Windows Sim Racing Games for $90.30 (20 percent off)
- Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals for $199.99 (13 percent off)
