Pressure Washers Are a Perfect Prime Day Deal

*hums Queen

byJonathon KleinJul 13, 2022
Pressure Washers Are a Perfect Prime Day Deal
Jonathon Klein
There are times when a simple hand wash for your car just won't cut it. When the bugs, dirt, grime, and new asphalt adheres to your front end so strongly, it's as if the debris forms a molecular bond with your car's paint. But that's why humans invented pressure washers. And these machines aren't just excellent at removing road particles and smushed bugs, they're useful around your whole house too. They're also fun to wield and are currently on sale thanks to day two of Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza. Here are the best we found.

