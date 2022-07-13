Pressure Washers Are a Perfect Prime Day Deal
*hums Queen
There are times when a simple hand wash for your car just won't cut it. When the bugs, dirt, grime, and new asphalt adheres to your front end so strongly, it's as if the debris forms a molecular bond with your car's paint. But that's why humans invented pressure washers. And these machines aren't just excellent at removing road particles and smushed bugs, they're useful around your whole house too. They're also fun to wield and are currently on sale thanks to day two of Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza. Here are the best we found.
- Sun Joe 2030 PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5 AMP Electric Pressure Washer (47 percent off)
- Sun Joe 1450 PSI 1.45 GPM 11.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer (26 percent off)
- Sun Joe 13-Amp 2200 Max PSI 1.65 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (10 percent off)
- Simpson Cleaning MegaShot 3100 PSI Gas Pressure Washer (12 percent off)
- Simpson Cleaning PowerShot Gas Pressure Washer 3300 PSI at 2.5 GPM (17 percent off)
- Wholesun 3000PSI Electric Pressure Washer 2.4GPM (28 percent off)
- Mueller Pressure Washers, Electric High Pressure Washer 2000 PSI (21 percent off with extra $20 off coupon)
- Rock & Rocker Electric Pressure Washer, 1950PSI Max 1.58 GPM (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer, Upright Hand-Carry (30 percent off)
- Sun Joe Universal Sky Lance Extension Spray Wand (40 percent off)
- Sun Joe Premium Snow Foam (35 percent off)
