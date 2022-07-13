Cool off the Right Way With a Truck Bed Pool on Prime Day
Just make sure you keep things decent if you’re using it in the driveway.
It's the height of summer, and you could really go for a dip. The only problem is that you don't know anyone with a pool. I'm willing to bet, however, that you know someone with a pickup truck and a easygoing attitude. Approach them with the pickup bed pool you landed for a smoking deal on Prime Day, and, buddy, you're in business.
- Summer Waves Four-Person Inflatable Truck Bed Pool for $50.03 (37 percent off)
- Skywin Truck Pickup Bag for $11.19 (30 percent off)
- Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub for $444.69 (26 percent off)
Today's Best Deals
- Pressure Washers Are a Perfect Prime Day Deal
- Snap up These Prime Day DJI Drone and Action Cam Deals
- These QuickJack Car Lifts Are Killer Prime Day Splurges
- Jump on These Prime Day Power Tool Sales Before It's Too Late
- Keep It in Check With Radar Detector Sales on Prime Day
- Amazon’s Prime Day Is a Paradise for Sim Racers
- Pimp Your Ride With Prime Day Underglow Kits
- Cool off the Right Way With a Truck Bed Pool on Prime Day
- Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals
- Save Big on Prime Day With O’Neal Motorcycle Boots
For More Day One Prime Day Deals, Check These Stories Out
- Noco's Prime Day Sale Is Too Damn Good
- Best Amazon Prime Day Motorcycle Headset Deals
- Amazon's Prime Day Seiko Sales Are Unbeatable
- Garmin Best GPS Watches Are On Sale For Prime Day
- Graco’s Amazon Prime Day Sale Will Help Reduce Car Headaches
- Stay Powered Up With These Prime Day Portable Generator Sales
- Get Ready For Formula 1, MotoGP, and More With These Prime Day TV Deals
MORE TO READ
Related
Inject Energy Into Your Commute With an Electric Scooter on Prime Day
Motorized personal transportation has never been more affordable.
Related
You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day
Set yourself up for a winning season, whether racing, football, or reality-show competitions.
Related