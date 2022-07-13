The War Zone
The Drive

Cool off the Right Way With a Truck Bed Pool on Prime Day

Just make sure you keep things decent if you’re using it in the driveway.

byHank O'HopJul 13, 2022 1:59 PM
The Garage
Cool off the Right Way With a Truck Bed Pool on Prime Day
Amazon
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

It's the height of summer, and you could really go for a dip. The only problem is that you don't know anyone with a pool. I'm willing to bet, however, that you know someone with a pickup truck and a easygoing attitude. Approach them with the pickup bed pool you landed for a smoking deal on Prime Day, and, buddy, you're in business. 

Today's Best Deals

For More Day One Prime Day Deals, Check These Stories Out

Deals

MORE TO READ

Inject Energy Into Your Commute With an Electric Scooter on Prime Day

Related

Inject Energy Into Your Commute With an Electric Scooter on Prime Day

Motorized personal transportation has never been more affordable.

You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day

Related

You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day

Set yourself up for a winning season, whether racing, football, or reality-show competitions.

Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals

Related

Jump-Start Your Prime Day with Electrifying Noco Deals

Whether you need a trickle charger or something to start your 18-wheeler, it’s on this list.