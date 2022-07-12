Best Amazon Prime Day Sale on Motorcycle Headsets
Save up to 43 percent on earbuds from Apple, Bose, Beats, Skullcandy, and Sony.
If you’re anything like The Drive's Jonathon Klein, there’s a good chance you wear earbuds when you take off on two wheels. High-quality earbuds block out the wind so you can listen to directions or a playlist that matches the tempo of your ride. I’ve found deals from some of the best brands on the market.
- Cardo Packtalk Special Edition for $281.44 (28 percent off)
- Cardo 45mm Audio Set for $67.98 (24 percent off)
- Sena SMH10-11 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset for $140 (36 percent off)
- Sena SMH10D-10 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset (Dual) for $232 (39 percent off)
- Sena SMH10-10 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset for $147 (23 percent off)
- Apple AirPods (second generation) for $89.99 (10 percent off)
- Apple AirPods Pro for 169.98 (32 percent off)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $179 (36 percent off)
- Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 (17 percent off)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless for $99 (23 percent off)
- Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (20 percent off)
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $19.49 (28 percent off)
- Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $39.99 (43 percent off)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud for $29.99 (40 percent off)
- Sony Earbuds for $198 (29 percent off)
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds for $148 (18 percent off)
