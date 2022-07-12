Find Your Way With Garmin’s Amazon Prime Day Sale
Dude, where am I? Oh, right, here. Thanks, Garmin.
Garmin is a brand we all know and love. Between the company's GPS and smartwatches, you really can't get lost. That said, the brand's products aren't exactly inexpensive. Luckily, Garmin is doing a massive Amazon Prime Day sale that includes both GPS and a host of smart watches that'll get you where you're going and keep you healthier once you get there. Treat yourself.
- Garmin dēzl OTR1000 (28 percent off)
- Garmin dēzl OTR700 (43 percent off)
- Garmin Drive 52 (41 percent off)
- Garmin RV 780 (33 percent off)
- Garmin Venu 2 (33 percent off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (43 percent off)
- Garmin Venu Sq (36 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 935 (19 percent off)
- Fenix 6 Pro (25 percent off)
- Fenix 6S Pro (33 percent off)
- Forerunner 245 (31 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT (51 percent off)
- Instinct Solar (43 percent off)
- Instinct Solar (43 percent off)
MORE TO READ
Related
Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss
Everything under the automotive sun is marked down for Prime Day.
Related
Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense
Don’t snooze on these discounts.
Related