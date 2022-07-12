Graco’s Amazon Prime Day Sale Will Help Reduce Car Headaches
For all the new parents in need of a good deal.
I've now gone through six different car seats for my three children. A few were infant seats, another was a booster seat, and two others just sorta sucked. You know which brand hasn't sucked? Graco.
My wife and I switched to Graco after a host of issues, including installation nightmares in both our own cars and press cars. The model we settled on and love, the model our sons still use, is 38 percent off for Prime Day. The Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat is lighter than most other convertible car seats, is sublimely easy to install and swap from rear to front facing, and fits a wide range of children. It's the best we've tested. And I won't be getting another for a variety of reasons...
If that model isn't your jam, there are a host of other Gracos on sale right now too. Take a peek.
- Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat (38 percent off)
- Slimfit 3-in-1 Car Seat (36 percent off)
- TriRide 3-in-1 (37 percent off)
- Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat (37 percent off)
- SnugRide SnugLock 35 LX Infant Car Seat (36 percent off)
- Baby Jogger City GO 2 Infant Car Seat (34 percent off)
- FastAction SE Travel System (37 percent off)
And if you need more deals in your life, here's the rest of The Drive's Prime Day Coverage.
- Don't Miss Noco's Excellent Amazon Prime Day Sale
- Amazon's Prime Day Camco RV Sales Are Wild
- Get Camp Ready With Coleman's Amazon Prime Day Deals
- LifeStraws Are Essential on Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day Motorcycle Headset Deals
- Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Power-Tool Deals
- Casio's Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Here to Up Your Watch Game
- Amazon's Prime Day Seiko Sales Are Unbeatable
- Find Your Way With Garmin's Amazon Prime Day Sale
- Prime Day Cooler Sales Make Car Camping Easy
- Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals
- Stock Up on Chemical Guys This Amazon Prime Day
- Enhance Your Ride With Amazon's Echo Auto on Prime Day
- Save Big on Car Cleaning Supplies on Prime Day
- Outfit Your Garage With the Best of Torin Big Red Deals on Prime Day
- Keep Your Truck Bed Pristine on Prime Day
- Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Truck Accessory Deals
- Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Jump-Starter Deals
- Give Gearwrench Tools a Go With Prime Day Deals
- Amazon’s Denali Basics Tools Are Can’t-Miss Prime Day Sales
- Graco’s Amazon Prime Day Sale Will Help Reduce Car Headaches
- Save Big on These Prime Day Portable Generators
- Get Ready For Formula 1, MotoGP, and More With These Prime Day TV Deals
- Wrench Monkeys Need to Check Out VivoHome’s Prime Day Deals
MORE TO READ
Related
Even Tag Heuer Is Getting in on Prime Day Sales
Go ahead: Splurge a little on yourself today.
Related
You Need to Check Out VivoHome’s Wheel Dolly Prime Day Deals
These wheel dollies should encourage you to tackle that project car you’ve been dreaming about.
Related