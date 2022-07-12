The War Zone
Graco’s Amazon Prime Day Sale Will Help Reduce Car Headaches

For all the new parents in need of a good deal.

byJonathon KleinJul 12, 2022 4:00 PM
Graco's Amazon Prime Day Sale Will Help Reduce Car Headaches
Jonathon Klein
I've now gone through six different car seats for my three children. A few were infant seats, another was a booster seat, and two others just sorta sucked. You know which brand hasn't sucked? Graco.

My wife and I switched to Graco after a host of issues, including installation nightmares in both our own cars and press cars. The model we settled on and love, the model our sons still use, is 38 percent off for Prime Day. The Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat is lighter than most other convertible car seats, is sublimely easy to install and swap from rear to front facing, and fits a wide range of children. It's the best we've tested. And I won't be getting another for a variety of reasons...

If that model isn't your jam, there are a host of other Gracos on sale right now too. Take a peek.

And if you need more deals in your life, here's the rest of The Drive's Prime Day Coverage.

Even Tag Heuer Is Getting in on Prime Day Sales

You Need to Check Out VivoHome’s Wheel Dolly Prime Day Deals

Get Ready For Formula 1, MotoGP, and More With These Prime Day TV Deals

