Jump on These Prime Day Power Tool Sales Before It’s Too Late
Now is the perfect time to click on the remaining Prime Day sales, the ones you want for the garage.
It's officially the second Prime Day. You’re scrambling to find deals on tools after buying all the little things you need around the house. Take a deep breath. I have found the remaining good deals on power tools. Whether you’re building, destroying, playing around, or trying to melt holes in metal, the list below has everything you could dream of.
- Ryobi 18-Volt One+ Six-Tool Combo Kit for $251 (30 percent off)
- DeWalt Nine-Gallon Poly Wet/Dry Vac for $139 (20 percent off)
- Makita 12-Volt Max CXT Cordless Driver-Drill Kit for $84 (58 percent off)
- Makita 12-Volt Max CXTCordless Multi-Cutter Kit for $103 (56 percent off)
- Dremel Stylo+ Versatile Craft Rotary Tool for $39 (22 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Jig Saw for $123.56 (31 percent off)
- Craftsman V20 Impact Wrench Kit for $129 (32 percent off)
- Black and Decker 20-Volt Max Matrix Drill Combo Kit for $139.99 (12 percent off)
- Black and Decker 20-Volt Max Drill Combo Kit for $109.99 (45 percent off)
- Bosch 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder for $39 (43 percent off)
- Bosch 18-Volt Freak Two-In-One Bit/Socket Impact Driver for $75 (56 percent off)
- Ingersoll Rand Max Tool for $296 (38 percent off)
- Ingersoll Rand Air Impact Wrench for $571.72 (45 percent off)
- Ingersoll Rand Long-Barrel Air Hammer Kit for $140 (26 percent off)
- YesWelder 55-Amp Non-Touch Pilot Arc Air Plasma Cutter for $303.99 (20 percent off)
- Reboot MIG Welder Flux Core 5-in-1 Gas/Gasless Welding Machine for $263.99 (20 percent off)
