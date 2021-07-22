The Avid Power Tire Air Compressor Is Both Too Small and Too Big: Review

Keeping your tires properly inflated is important for achieving optimal handling and ride characteristics for your vehicle and for mitigating tire wear as well as improving fuel economy. The problem is that it can be a pain to adjust inflation at a gas station. Worse yet, depending on how close you live to a working air pump, the drive itself can cause the pressures to change and give you a faulty reading. That's where personal inflators come into play. At-home inflators aren't your typical gas station ones. They're small, portable, and can either plug into you wall or your 12-volt socket to ensure your tires are always up to snuff. There's just one issue: there's literally (figuratively) a million options to choose from. There's stuff from name-brands we all trust, inflators with 10,000 reviews on Amazon, and then there's the odd-balls no one has ever heard of. And then there's this Avid Power Tire Inflator we picked up on Amazon for $59.49 at the time of writing. Why'd we pick it? Well, it had over 5,400 reviews, a 4.5-star rating, it's near the middle-upper range of tire inflators, and we're suckers for the color red.

Given we've be testing tire inflators for a hot second already, and the above specs, features, and hue, we figured it was time for a proper test of the Avid unit. But would it hold up to our exacting standards? Would it fail to even inflate a Crosstrek's tires? Would the 12-volt cord delaminate and shock us into becoming the Flash? Well, we're reminded of the classic children's fable of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Let's talk about why. Unboxing the Avid Power Air Compressor The actual box will not inspire you with colorful graphics or make you anticipate what you’re about to reveal. It’s just a plain cardboard container with black line drawings of the inflator and descriptions of its capabilities. Useful, not inspiring — at least the compressor inside the box looks impressive. With neatly stored attachments, a built-in digital pressure gauge, an array of switches and indicator lights, rubber feet, and LED work light, this thing clearly means business. The 12-volt and 110-volt cords are tidily wrapped into detents in the case, as are the hoses for high-pressure items such as tires and sports balls and a low-pressure, high-volume hose for things such as air mattresses. A sturdy-feeling, molded-in handle makes moving the six-pound unit around very convenient. A clear plastic compartment at the front shows off storage for the three included nozzle adaptors. And that's about it. It's a compressor, what more are you looking for?

