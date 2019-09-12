Best Air Compressor Hoses: Control Gas Pressure in All Conditions

An air compressor is almost useless without a high-quality hose. It helps you direct the compressed air to fill the rubber tubing in your tires or clean dust from your spokes. The best air hose will save you from leaks and the safety hazards of having a hose tangled around your feet while working. Read our buying guide for some of the best air compressor hoses on the market today.

Not UV-resistant. The crimp connectors may start to leak as the hose wears out. Not designed for high pressure.

Made of corrosion-resistant connectors. Lightweight. Guarded against tears in extreme stress situations. Flexible and easy to roll up. Made of quality material that wears well and doesn’t show any signs of cracking.

Inexpensive. Made of high-quality components. Transfers air at high speeds. Lightweight and ideal for emergency projects. Includes heavy-duty reinforcements at each end. Works well in all weather conditions.

The lightweight material is difficult to coil. May not bend or coil under maximum pressure. Connectors may start to leak with time.

Works well under all weather conditions. Made of extremely durable material. Extremely flexible and portable. Can lie entirely flat without recoiling. Abrasion- and bend-resistant. Doesn’t kink under pressure. Available in different sizes.

Why Buy an Air Compressor Hose? Convenience. If you have a flat tire in the middle of the road, you can pull out your air compressor from your trunk, connect a hose, and refill your flat tire. You will be back on the road in a few minutes.

Replace a damaged hose. If the hose on your air compressor is worn out, you should consider an aftermarket replacement to avoid frequent trips and spending money at the gas station to inflate your tires.

Versatility. The air hose can help you fill the pneumatic tires on your RV, ATV, motorcycle, bicycle, wheelbarrow, lawnmower, and any other wheel-driven equipment. It can also help with other general applications, such as flashing out clogged pipes, cleaning your roof, spraying herbicides, and spraying liquid chemicals on metal parts to remove rust. Types of Air Compressor Hoses Rubber Rubber is the most commonly used and readily available type of air hose. It's typically abrasion-free and can withstand all weather conditions. High-quality rubber can tolerate temperatures ranging from -20 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit without losing its flexibility. However, it weighs more than the other alternatives and forms bubbles under its layers in extreme heat conditions. Hybrid Hybrid air hoses are made up of a combination of polyurethane, PVC, and rubber. They are the most flexible and durable type of hoses. They are also temperature resistant even in cold temperatures. All the great features don't compromise on the quality and weight of the unit. However, they do get kinks after prolonged use. PVC PVC air hoses are durable, abrasion-resistant, and typically budget-friendly. They work well in warm weather conditions but aren't as flexible as the alternatives. They are the best hoses to fit through tight and hard-to-reach places. However, they tend to coil and kink and exhibit poor performance in cold temperatures. Polyurethane A polyurethane air hose is the most lightweight air hose available in the market. It typically exhibits excellent cold-weather performance. These types of hoses also have fantastic recoil capabilities. They are, however, more expensive and prone to kinking than other models. Top Brands Goodyear Goodyear is a tire and rubber manufacturing company that has been in existence for more than 120 years. It's headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and tires make a major part of its production line. However, the company also produces rubber tools like air and water hoses. One of its best rubber air hoses is the Goodyear Rubber Whip Hose. Flexzilla Flexzilla is a high-quality garage tool and equipment manufacturer headquartered in Marion, Iowa. It's a subsidiary brand of Legacy Manufacturing Company, which was founded in 1986. Some of its products include blowguns, lubes, power cords, water hoses, tire indicators, air hose reels, and air hoses. One of its most flexible air hoses is the Flexzilla Air Hose. Tekton Tekton is a handy tools company based in Grand Rapids, Mich. Its products are made in manufacturing facilities in the United States as well as China and Taiwan. It mainly manufactures mechanical hand tools like sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and air hose tools. One of the best air compressor hoses from Tekton is the Tekton Rubber Lead-In Air Hose. Air Compressor Hose Pricing Under $30: You don't need to spend a lot of money on an air hose. However, the hose length will vary with price and expect to find short rubber hoses lower on this price range. You will find more of PVC and hybrid hoses higher on this price range.

Over $30: Most hoses within this price range are polyurethane and hybrid air hoses with all-weather resistance. They are designed for both indoor and outdoor applications and have longer tubes to make it easy to move around when working. The more expensive versions may come with a retractable air hose reel. Key Features Length Air hoses come in a variety of sizes, typically ranging from 6-50 feet. The length you choose will depend on the type of work you intend to do and the pressure you desire. You should note that air pressure drops with an increase in hose length. If the pressure isn't an issue and you want to be free when moving around, you should choose a longer hose. Select a shorter hose for inflating your tires. Internal Diameter The internal diameter of the hose determines how much air it can carry and the type of valve it can fit on. However, your choice will largely depend on the CFM requirement (volume delivered at PSI level) of your air compressor. Otherwise, you may experience frequent leaks. The most common diameter sizes are 0.2 to 0.5 inches. 0.2 inches would go well with a low CFM air system, and larger diameter is more compatible with high CFM equipment. Connectors Compressor hoses have different connection styles. There are quick-release connectors that are great for switching between different air tools. National Pipe Tapering (NPT) connections have a small hole size ideally for low-pressure operation. Lastly, there are threaded connectors, which are typically made of corrosion-resistant brass or aluminum. They are the best for automotive applications since they have a wider hole for high-pressure applications and offer the best airtight connection. Other Considerations Coiling Capabilities: There are two options here: a standard hose or a recoil hose. The former lies flat without any bends or coils. You can warp it in loops for easy storage or mount it in a hose reel for easy transportation. Recoil hoses have small twists with the memory that shrinks back once you let go of the coil.

Pressure Rating: Look into the pounds per square inch (PSI) of pressure offered by the unit before you decide to purchase it. This is the force at which air is expelled from the tube. Any unit with a 150 psi will work for heavy-duty work like inflating car tires without busting. Hoses with a higher PSI rating are more long-lasting and ideal for extreme temperature conditions.

Kink Resistance: An air hose may bend and form a curl, which may damage the tube when pressurized air is passed into it. That's why you need to select a hose that's able to resist kinking. The most kink-resistant material is rubber, followed by hybrid. The worst is nylon. Best Air Compressor Hose Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Air Compressor Hose Overall: Flexzilla Air Hose

The Flexzilla Air Hose is a well-engineered hose that offers all-weather flexibility. It works well under a temperature range of -40 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and it remains flexible even in subzero temperatures. The unit is made of hybrid polymers with zero memory that won’t kink under pressure and lays flat easily without coiling. It has a maximum working pressure of 300 PSI and only weighs 5 pounds. Flexzilla is an extremely durable hybrid air hose, and each end is reinforced with crush-resistant, aircraft-grade aluminum connectors with bend restrictors. The bend restrictors reduce wear and tear to prolong the life of the hose. It also features an abrasion-resistant outer cover. The unit can be used in a home garage, automotive shop, and professional job sites. However, the coil is too lightweight, which makes it difficult to coil the hose without bending or twisting it. It may also not coil or bend when operating under its maximum working pressure. That makes it difficult to reach tight spaces and corners. Moreover, the air compressor and hose connector may start to leak in less than two years, and you may have to use tape to get an airtight seal. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Air Compressor Hose: Amflo Air Hose

The Amflo Air Hose is a flexible and smooth 25-foot polyurethane air hose. It’s designed with a non-marring finish that doesn’t scratch or leaves paint marks on the surface it rests on. The hose is suitable for year-round use since it works well within a temperature range of -30 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The unit offers a maximum working pressure of 300 PSI and a 1,200 PSI burst pressure. The hose has a male ¼-inch NPT end connection featuring swiveling fittings that limit twisting during low-pressure operation. The body maintains a pigtail-style that automatically recoils after use. It also doesn’t lose coil memory. Lastly, the Amflo air hose is protected from corrosion, UV radiation, static electricity, and abrasions. However, it's not the best hose for handling numerous tasks where you have to switch to another tool. You may have to constantly hold onto the hose to keep it from recoiling to a smaller size. Moreover, it may not provide an airtight seal with some air compressor models. It also kinks and tangles easily. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Air Compressor Hose Honorable Mention: Goodyear Rubber Whip Hose

