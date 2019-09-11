Best RV Water Hoses: Clean Drinking Water On Demand
Experience better drinking water with these top picks for the best RV water hoses
Drinking water is crucial when it comes to hitting the highway and traveling across the country in your motorhome, RV, or camper. Choosing the right RV water hose can be more of a challenge than picking out what snacks to pack. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the best RV water hoses in this buying guide to help you find the right one for the job.
- Best OverallGilmour 50-Foot Marine and Recreation Drinking Water HoseSummarySummaryThe Gilmour 50-foot drinking water hose features a five-layer construction design and weighs just under 5 pounds.ProsProsGilmour fits this drinking water hose with a protective outer layering with a 300 psi burst rating. The hose is also NSF certified and FDA compliant.ConsConsUnlike many other brands, Gilmour only includes a standard connection fitting that might be hard to grip when wet.
- Best ValueCamco 50-Foot TastePURE Drinking Water HoseSummarySummaryFor zero garden hose or plastic taste, check out the Camco drinking water hose. UV stabilized and NSF certified, this RV hose will bring you safe drinking water.ProsProsCamco equips its RV drinking water hose with an easy-grip connector and weighs just over 4 pounds. The hose is also free of BPA and phthalates.ConsConsThe white design of this RV water hose makes it especially vulnerable to messy situations. If you expect it to stay white during use, think again.
- Honorable MentionValterra AquaFresh 50-Foot High Pressure Drinking Water HoseSummarySummaryProviding a high-pressure flow of water so you can enjoy a bit of civilization on your adventures, the 50-foot-long drinking water hose from Valterra is a must for any vacation.ProsProsThis RV water hose from Valterra features a 120 psi working water pressure and high-flow fittings. It is NSF tested.ConsConsYou may find a difference in pressure when using this RV water hose with other low-pressure systems. That 120 psi of pressure may not work well in some applications.
Benefits of RV Water Hose
- Clean drinking water. This one might be pretty obvious, but you may not realize how crucial it is to have a fresh water source until you don’t have one to drink safely from. An RV water hose makes your whole RV experience that much better.
- Quick-fit connection. Just like your typical garden hose, RV water hoses have male and female ends for easy connecting. As long as you have a threaded water source to connect to, all it takes to get fresh water is a simple mating of the opposite threads.
- Easily replaceable and removable. Water hoses can weaken, age, and break at the worst times. RV water hoses, however, are affordable and widely available, so you won’t have to worry about special ordering one for your next trip.
- Varying lengths for multiple applications. Depending on how your RV is set up, you may need water hoses of varying lengths. Often it’s best to buy an RV water hose that fits the length of the connection rather than having a hose that’s too long.
- High and low-pressure ratings. Just like your shower head, there are RV water hoses that come with different pressure settings. While most of the RV water hoses available are low pressure, there are select hoses that are capable of higher pressures to better mimic what you’d find at home.
Types of RV Water Hoses
Potable
Potable water hoses are drinking water hoses. Potable simply means that the water is safe for consumption. When the RV water hose specifies that it is for drinking or potable water, it is typically made from BPA-free materials. Potable RV water hoses can be found in a variety of lengths, from 15 to 50 feet. You’ll often find potable RV water hoses are white in color.
Heated
Heated RV water hoses are a slight upgrade from the basic model. Rather than including just the hose, manufacturers also fit these products with a heating unit to keep the hose from freezing in low temperatures. Heated RV water hoses are a must in any northern climates where temperatures frequently drop below freezing. Paying a bit more for a heated RV hose can be helpful because when you do need that protection, you’ll thank yourself for not having to purchase an entirely new hose (particularly under emergency circumstances).
Top Brands
Camco
Based out of North Carolina, Camco was founded in 1966. We recommend pairing your new RV water hose with the Camco TastePURE Spring Fresh Water System Cleaner for refreshing drinking water.
Teknor Apex
Founded by Alfred Fain in 1924, Teknor Apex is headquartered in Rhode Island. Its Zero-G RV & Marine Hose is a strong alternative to our value pick and nearly made our list. If you’re still unsure which RV water hose to purchase, give this product a glance.
RV Water Hose Pricing
- $8-$12: A simple RV water hose doesn’t have to cost you much beyond $10. RV water hoses at this price point are typically medium in length, though you may find some that are 50 feet long. These hoses won’t be heated but will include standard fittings for easy connection.
- $15-$30: If you want to get a high-quality RV water hose, we recommend spending around $30. That means you’ll get a longer length (usually around 50 feet), and you may even find some with heating units included. You can’t really go wrong with an RV water hose priced around $30.
- $40-$120: Spending any more than $50 on an RV water hose just means access to fancy features. For example, there are premium drinking water hoses for use in cold conditions. While it’s not necessary to spend this much on an RV water hose, it might be a solid option for those who spend a lot of time in their RV.
Key Features
NSF Certified, FDA Compliant
RV water hoses can be National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certified or Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant. These are features you might want to look for when purchasing an RV water hose. These hoses should be made of polyurethane instead of rubber or vinyl so that the water won’t pick up these tastes as it flows through the hose. RV water hoses should also be free of BPA, lead, and phthalates for a better drinking experience.
Kink-Free
Water lines don’t flow when there’s a kink, so the best RV water hoses are built to resist any sort of blockage in the line. Though the best RV water hoses are flexible, they are also stout enough to keep their shape when rolled up so that you can be sure your line won’t kink.
Durable
If a water line breaks while you’re on an RV trip, it can be frustrating. To keep this from happening, invest in a durable RV water hose. This is especially important if you’re going to use the hose outside where it might scrape across rocks, debris, or other sharp objects. A durable RV water hose will also hold up in various warm, dry, and cold environments.
Easy-Grip Fittings
Not being able to unscrew your RV water hose can be a big problem, especially when you’re trying to (quickly) solve an issue. Not having the right fittings can be a huge pain as well. The best RV water hoses are standard in terms of fittings, from the inner diameter of the hose to the threading of both ends.
Other Considerations
- High-Pressure Hoses: We typically associate high water pressure with a more satisfying showering experience. For this reason, you may want to buy a high-pressure RV water hose for things like washing dishes, rinsing off outside, or any other situation in which higher water pressures are desirable.
- Varying Lengths: Most RV water hoses come in 6, 12, 25, and 50 feet. While it may seem like a 50-foot RV water hose is the best purchase for your money, take a step back and consider. You may want to purchase a shorter RV water hose so that the water doesn’t have to flow through lengths of the unnecessary hose before it gets where it needs to go.
Best RV Water Hose Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best RV Water Hose Overall: Gilmour 50-Foot Marine and Recreation Drinking Water Hose
We chose the Gilmour Marine and Recreation Drinking Water Hose as our top pick because of the many features built into the 50-foot drinking water hose. Both NSF certified and FDA compliant, this drinking water hose weighs just under 5 pounds. Let’s take a closer look at what there is to like about the Gilmour 50-Foot Marine and Recreation drinking water hose.
With a 300 psi burst rating, you can be sure that even if you do hook it up to a high-pressure water system, you’ll be covered. This drinking water hose also features a protective outer layer that will keep both the hose and whatever it happens to rub across safe from damage. The outer layering also prevents the hose from kinking and tangling when it’s stored, and standard hose connections fit to most male and female connections..
The one flaw we found in Gilmour’s design centers upon the connection fitting. Where other brands exaggerate the shape of the connector for a better grip, Gilmour has chosen to keep it standard. This could cause issues when trying to unscrew the hose while wet. However, nearly anyone can benefit from the features of this 50-foot-long drinking water hose from Gilmour.
Best RV Water Hose Value: Camco 50-Foot TastePURE Drinking Water Hose
Tasty drinking water doesn’t have to cost a lot. With the Camco TastePURE drinking water hose, there’s a lot to enjoy as you make the most of your time outdoors. Keep reading to learn more about this affordable and useful RV water hose.
Lead-free, BPA-free, and phthalate-free: need we say more? This drinking water hose is made of PVC and is UV stabilized for a better drinking experience. White in color, this hose only weighs about 4 pounds. You won’t have to worry about your typical garden hose taste with this RV water hose. Reinforced to prevent kinks and tear damage, this drinking water hose is NSF certified. The easy grip connector aids you in quickly disconnecting the hose when necessary, even if you’re working in wet conditions. With 50 feet of hose that’s 1/2 inch in diameter, there’s not a lot you can’t tackle.
The biggest drawback we found with this product is that it easily gets dirty. That means if you’re going to color-code your hoses so you know what goes where and which hose is used for what application, you might want to choose a different method than color. That being said, we feel confident nearly any RV owner can make good use of this hose.
Best RV Water Hose Honorable Mention: Valterra AquaFresh 50-Foot High Pressure Drinking Water Hose
We had to include the Valterra 50-Foot High-Pressure Drinking Water Hose in our buying guide because it’s the only high-pressure pick in the bunch. A high-pressure water system can be extremely useful—and incredibly enjoyable—especially when away from home, so it’s definitely a feature we thought most RV owners would find valuable.
Valterra makes its 5/8-inch by 50-foot RV water hose white in color. The hose is soft, supple, and strong, so you don’t have to worry about kinking, tearing, or splitting. The easy-to-use hose gripper makes attaching and detaching the hose as simple as short movements with your wrist. In addition, Valterra’s RV water hose only weighs about 4 pounds and has 120 psi working pressure. The high-flow fittings ensure you’ll make the most of a hot shower, and a high-pressure system allows you to do more.
The one drawback we found with Valterra’s high-pressure RV water hose is that it may not work well if you plan on combining it with other systems. For example, if you want to couple it with other systems that can only handle a low-flow setting, you may experience a variety of issues. Alone, however, this RV water hose from Valterra is definitely easy to use and applicable in a number of situations.
Tips
- It’s a good idea to install a water regulator on your waterline. A water pressure regulator will prevent too much pressure from causing premature failure in internal parts. There are many types of RV water pressure regulators to choose from, each with their own set of pros and cons.
- Most RV water hoses are rated anywhere from 40-70 psi. Choose the right one so you can avoid issues down the road when you should be anticipating the next adventure instead of mopping up a mess.
- You can use a hose splitter to add a second line that doesn’t necessarily have to be drinking water safe. Many people use this second line as an outside shower line, a water source for washing hands, or even to prepare meals.
- The various types of outdoor hoses are color-coded for a reason. Garden hoses are typically green, and drinking water hoses are white, so you can tell the difference between the two. It’s a good idea to have a system going so that you know which hose goes where and what it’s used for.
- Frequent travelers should invest in a second RV water hose in case of an emergency. You can easily store this hose within the various compartments found throughout the RV. That way, if you do happen to run into trouble, you can simply pull out the spare, replace it, and move on.
- If you take a long trip you may benefit from additional drinking water sources. For example, bring an RV water filter, whether it’s in the form of a pitcher or a faucet attachment. You can also purchase bottled water for a mobile water supply to take with you on hikes and such.
- Lead content is a big deal when it comes to drinking water. Low lead content is desirable because high amounts of lead can cause adverse effects in both children and adults. If you’d like to learn more about lead content, check out the CDC’s website for more details.
FAQs
Q: What’s the difference between a garden hose and an RV water hose?
A: Most garden hoses are heavy-duty and designed to withstand a variety of conditions. RV water hoses work in the same way but must be certified as drinking water safe. While it’s debatable if you should drink from a garden hose, you can be sure the water you drink from an RV water hose is safe.
Q: How long should my RV water hose be?
A: Most freshwater hoses available today are anywhere from 6 to 50 feet in length. For your particular application, check your RV owner’s manual. If you’re replacing a water hose, you can also simply get the same or similar length.
Q: When and how often should I replace my RV water hose?
A: You should periodically check your RV water hose just like you would with the other components of the RV. If there’s even a question of the hoses’ validity, pay the $20 or so to replace it just in case. You don’t want to be on the road and excited for the adventure and find you have to cut that time short for repairs you could have avoided.
Q: What’s the best way to clean and store my RV water hose?
A: Cleaning your RV water hose simply means drying it out to prevent mildew and mold from growing. Store the RV water hose away from any sewer hoses you may have so you don’t mix them up. When coiling up the hose, avoid kinks and sharp bends.
Q: Do heated RV water hoses have a higher pressure rating?
A: Though you may think that hot water increases the psi rating, those that are rated for freeze protection are not subject to higher psi levels than typical RV water hoses. Hotter water doesn’t necessarily make for faster-moving water, whether it’s from a showerhead or a spigot.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best RV water hose is the Gilmour 50-Foot Marine and Recreation Drinking Water Hose. It’s great for your boat and your RV.
Choose the Camco 50-Foot TastePURE Drinking Water Hose if you’re not looking to spend over $20 for a new RV water hose.
Which RV water hoses improve your camping experience? Share your picks with us in the comments below.
