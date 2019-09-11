Best RV Water Hoses: Clean Drinking Water On Demand

Drinking water is crucial when it comes to hitting the highway and traveling across the country in your motorhome, RV, or camper. Choosing the right RV water hose can be more of a challenge than picking out what snacks to pack. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the best RV water hoses in this buying guide to help you find the right one for the job.

Depending on how your RV is set up, you may need water hoses of varying lengths. Often it’s best to buy an RV water hose that fits the length of the connection rather than having a hose that’s too long. High and low-pressure ratings. Just like your shower head, there are RV water hoses that come with different pressure settings. While most of the RV water hoses available are low pressure, there are select hoses that are capable of higher pressures to better mimic what you’d find at home. Types of RV Water Hoses Potable Potable water hoses are drinking water hoses. Potable simply means that the water is safe for consumption. When the RV water hose specifies that it is for drinking or potable water, it is typically made from BPA-free materials. Potable RV water hoses can be found in a variety of lengths, from 15 to 50 feet. You’ll often find potable RV water hoses are white in color. Heated Heated RV water hoses are a slight upgrade from the basic model. Rather than including just the hose, manufacturers also fit these products with a heating unit to keep the hose from freezing in low temperatures. Heated RV water hoses are a must in any northern climates where temperatures frequently drop below freezing. Paying a bit more for a heated RV hose can be helpful because when you do need that protection, you’ll thank yourself for not having to purchase an entirely new hose (particularly under emergency circumstances). Top Brands Camco Based out of North Carolina, Camco was founded in 1966. We recommend pairing your new RV water hose with the Camco TastePURE Spring Fresh Water System Cleaner for refreshing drinking water. Teknor Apex Founded by Alfred Fain in 1924, Teknor Apex is headquartered in Rhode Island. Its Zero-G RV & Marine Hose is a strong alternative to our value pick and nearly made our list. If you’re still unsure which RV water hose to purchase, give this product a glance. RV Water Hose Pricing $8-$12: A simple RV water hose doesn’t have to cost you much beyond $10. RV water hoses at this price point are typically medium in length, though you may find some that are 50 feet long. These hoses won’t be heated but will include standard fittings for easy connection.

A simple RV water hose doesn’t have to cost you much beyond $10. RV water hoses at this price point are typically medium in length, though you may find some that are 50 feet long. These hoses won’t be heated but will include standard fittings for easy connection. $15-$30: If you want to get a high-quality RV water hose, we recommend spending around $30. That means you’ll get a longer length (usually around 50 feet), and you may even find some with heating units included. You can’t really go wrong with an RV water hose priced around $30.

If you want to get a high-quality RV water hose, we recommend spending around $30. That means you’ll get a longer length (usually around 50 feet), and you may even find some with heating units included. You can’t really go wrong with an RV water hose priced around $30. $40-$120: Spending any more than $50 on an RV water hose just means access to fancy features. For example, there are premium drinking water hoses for use in cold conditions. While it’s not necessary to spend this much on an RV water hose, it might be a solid option for those who spend a lot of time in their RV. Key Features NSF Certified, FDA Compliant RV water hoses can be National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certified or Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant. These are features you might want to look for when purchasing an RV water hose. These hoses should be made of polyurethane instead of rubber or vinyl so that the water won’t pick up these tastes as it flows through the hose. RV water hoses should also be free of BPA, lead, and phthalates for a better drinking experience. Kink-Free Water lines don’t flow when there’s a kink, so the best RV water hoses are built to resist any sort of blockage in the line. Though the best RV water hoses are flexible, they are also stout enough to keep their shape when rolled up so that you can be sure your line won’t kink. Durable If a water line breaks while you’re on an RV trip, it can be frustrating. To keep this from happening, invest in a durable RV water hose. This is especially important if you’re going to use the hose outside where it might scrape across rocks, debris, or other sharp objects. A durable RV water hose will also hold up in various warm, dry, and cold environments. Easy-Grip Fittings Not being able to unscrew your RV water hose can be a big problem, especially when you’re trying to (quickly) solve an issue. Not having the right fittings can be a huge pain as well. The best RV water hoses are standard in terms of fittings, from the inner diameter of the hose to the threading of both ends. Other Considerations High-Pressure Hoses: We typically associate high water pressure with a more satisfying showering experience. For this reason, you may want to buy a high-pressure RV water hose for things like washing dishes, rinsing off outside, or any other situation in which higher water pressures are desirable.

We typically associate high water pressure with a more satisfying showering experience. For this reason, you may want to buy a high-pressure RV water hose for things like washing dishes, rinsing off outside, or any other situation in which higher water pressures are desirable. Varying Lengths: Most RV water hoses come in 6, 12, 25, and 50 feet. While it may seem like a 50-foot RV water hose is the best purchase for your money, take a step back and consider. You may want to purchase a shorter RV water hose so that the water doesn’t have to flow through lengths of the unnecessary hose before it gets where it needs to go. Best RV Water Hose Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Water Hose Overall: Gilmour 50-Foot Marine and Recreation Drinking Water Hose

We chose the Gilmour Marine and Recreation Drinking Water Hose as our top pick because of the many features built into the 50-foot drinking water hose. Both NSF certified and FDA compliant, this drinking water hose weighs just under 5 pounds. Let’s take a closer look at what there is to like about the Gilmour 50-Foot Marine and Recreation drinking water hose. With a 300 psi burst rating, you can be sure that even if you do hook it up to a high-pressure water system, you’ll be covered. This drinking water hose also features a protective outer layer that will keep both the hose and whatever it happens to rub across safe from damage. The outer layering also prevents the hose from kinking and tangling when it’s stored, and standard hose connections fit to most male and female connections.. The one flaw we found in Gilmour’s design centers upon the connection fitting. Where other brands exaggerate the shape of the connector for a better grip, Gilmour has chosen to keep it standard. This could cause issues when trying to unscrew the hose while wet. However, nearly anyone can benefit from the features of this 50-foot-long drinking water hose from Gilmour. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Water Hose Value: Camco 50-Foot TastePURE Drinking Water Hose

Tasty drinking water doesn’t have to cost a lot. With the Camco TastePURE drinking water hose, there’s a lot to enjoy as you make the most of your time outdoors. Keep reading to learn more about this affordable and useful RV water hose. Lead-free, BPA-free, and phthalate-free: need we say more? This drinking water hose is made of PVC and is UV stabilized for a better drinking experience. White in color, this hose only weighs about 4 pounds. You won’t have to worry about your typical garden hose taste with this RV water hose. Reinforced to prevent kinks and tear damage, this drinking water hose is NSF certified. The easy grip connector aids you in quickly disconnecting the hose when necessary, even if you’re working in wet conditions. With 50 feet of hose that’s 1/2 inch in diameter, there’s not a lot you can’t tackle. The biggest drawback we found with this product is that it easily gets dirty. That means if you’re going to color-code your hoses so you know what goes where and which hose is used for what application, you might want to choose a different method than color. That being said, we feel confident nearly any RV owner can make good use of this hose. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Water Hose Honorable Mention: Valterra AquaFresh 50-Foot High Pressure Drinking Water Hose

