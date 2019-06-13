Best RV Showerheads: Enjoy Quality Baths on the Road

There’s nothing like the great outdoors, and while out in the wild, your RV is your second home. For the avid owner, the RV is a modern hotel on wheels, with all the creature comforts they need to experience the utmost coziness on their excursions. After a long day in the wilderness, a nice shower can be therapeutic, revitalizing your mind and body. However, most RVs come with a standard showerhead. They are a cheap piece of plastic with low water pressure. Because of this, we have compiled a list of the best RV showerheads on the market.

Benefits of RV Showerheads Reduce energy consumption. Getting the best RV showerhead will cut down on already limited RV water supply. It will also help reduce energy consumption used for heating water. An average five-minute shower with a standard showerhead may consume around 20 gallons of water; this is about 40 gallons in 10 minutes. Getting a good showerhead kit will ensure you enjoy a great shower experience in the wild without wasting too much water or energy.

Going to the wilderness is all about connecting with nature. Since the best RV showerhead uses less energy and water by at least 40 percent, it reduces your overall carbon print, conserving the environment for future excursions.

Enjoy a therapeutic experience in the wilderness. The best showerheads offer convenience since users can experience comfort in the wilderness from their RV like they would at home. Apart from offering a rejuvenating experience, the best RV showerheads have different spray patterns styles, offer steady water streams, and have swivels for adjustability.

Convert chlorinated and hard water. Premium RV showerheads come with a filter. These filters are able to convert hard or chlorinated water to safe conditions for you; ultimately preventing harmful bacteria from getting to your body during shower time.

Clean your entire body. Going out in the wild for most people means limiting your resources. However, it stops being fun when you are sweaty, full of grime, or unable to get a clean bath. This isn't the case with modern RV showerheads. They are designed to clean difficult-to-reach areas. Also, you won't have to struggle rinsing thick shampoo from your hair. A quality RV showerhead will rinse your body quickly and completely. Types of RV Showerheads Wall-Mounted The wall-mounted showerhead is perhaps the most common choice for most RV owners. It's cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to maintain. A good thing about this type of showerhead is that it offers several spray options. These options provide several spray styles and flow control choices to suit your showering preferences. Handheld It's the best showerhead for RV owners who prefer to use a fixed type. Instead of mounting it on a wall, a handheld showerhead attaches to a hose. It's popular since it promotes ease when it comes to removing or manipulating the head. The manipulation makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. Rain System This type of RV showerhead offers a steady constant flow of water directly from above. The rain system showerhead also supplies you with light water pressure utilizing its huge diameter, making the flow of water even. The user will enjoy using this shower without having to squirm or move a lot. Ceiling Mount The ceiling mount RV showerhead is the best choice for RV owners looking for a comfortable and luxurious showering experience in the wild. This type of shower head is designed to fit your RV ceiling. However, it is important to note that this unit will need special plumbing during installation. Top Brands Oxygenics Oxygenics is a prevalent American showerhead company that has been running for more than 30 years. Founded in 1981, the company's headquarters are in Reno, Nev. Oxygenics bases its success on its revolutionary mini-jet turbine invention that fuses water with oxygen-expanding water droplets for maximum power. One of their popular products is Oxygenics' ETL 26781 Showerhead. Niagara Conservation Corporation Niagara Conservation Corporation is an American company that sells water and energy conservation products. The company was founded in 1977 with headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. Some of the company's conservation products include light bulbs, exterior, and interior lighting fixtures, weather stripping solutions, water heaters, insulation kits, showerheads, among others. Niagara's Earth Massage Handheld is one of the company's popular products. Dura Faucet Dura Faucet is an American-owned RV faucet manufacturing company. This company not only offers faucets and showerheads to individual RV owners but also supplies its products to various acclaimed RV manufacturers. Dura Faucet has a wide range of RV showerheads and faucets, including the Dura Faucet SA130-SN. Best RV Showerhead Pricing $15 and under: Budget RV showerheads in this price bracket are popular due to their price tag but tend to have a low-quality plastic build. These showerheads might be ideal for RV owners looking to enjoy a wilder outdoor experience without the creature comforts.

$20-$30: Some of the most popular RV showerheads are found in this price range. They have a better build quality and include various features such as filters, manipulatable showerheads, and swivels.

Over $30: The best RV showerheads are found in this price bracket. They are designed with the best quality material and are adjustable, with swivels, interchangeable heads, different splash styles, water, and energy conservation features. If you are looking for a luxurious RV shower experience, these are the showerheads to buy. Key Features Adjustable Settings The traditional showerhead that comes with your RV will be lacking in performance. It will also have low pressure, and it is unlikely you will have adjustable spray settings. These spray settings ensure that you not only enjoy your shower experience but also conserve water and energy. Modern showerheads are equipped with comfort control knobs that allow you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Durability Getting a low-quality, flimsy showerhead will only last a couple of months before you need to replace it, which relates to more out-of-pocket expenditure. The best way to check the build quality of a product is to hold it in your hands. Ease of Use When shopping for RV showerheads, ergonomics and simplicity are important factors to consider. Using a showerhead that is complicated to install or too hard to have a grip can be frustrating. Easy-use showerheads make up for enjoyable, short showers that promote energy and water conservation in the long run. Shut-Off Valve Since water efficiency is very important to RV users, a shut-off valve is of vital importance. These valves allow the user to block off water flow. It's important to note that the valves won't stop water flow completely, and a slight trickle may still come even when you don't want it to. Other Considerations Price: RV showerhead prices depend on several things, including materials used, features, and finishes. Before getting one, first, figure out how much you are willing to spend on the unit. Depending on what you want from your showerhead, you don't need to spend a lot of money to buy and install one in your recreational vehicle.

Installation: When shopping for a showerhead, you won't want to buy a unit that will give you a headache during installation. It's also important to get one that comes with a user's manual. Furthermore, get one that you can easily install in a few minutes. Most showerheads are easy to install, and you will only need to twist them in.

Performance: Regardless of the type or model of the showerhead you are looking to get, it is important to look at its performance. The performance of a showerhead is influenced by its ability to conserve water and energy and provide good pressure and a steady stream of water. Find one that offers enough water flow to rinse your body thoroughly and completely. Best RV Showerhead Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Showerhead Overall: ETL 26781 Showerhead

The first thing you’ll notice from the ETL 26781 Showerhead is its attractive handheld design. This quality showerhead has been specially designed to let you enjoy jet engine power sprays in your RV bathroom. One of its standout features is its adjustable comfort control setting. You can adjust the level of comfort from stimulating to soft, depending on your preference. The ETL 26781 showerhead is powered by Oxygenics’ patented technology that’s designed to raise the oxygen content in the water. Its self-pressuring feature offers a rejuvenating showering experience in your RV. This quality showerhead delivers sufficient pressure regardless of whether your water pump is battery-powered or not. A drawback to this showerhead is the wand valve is not located on the wand but at the hose’s base, which is a bit cumbersome. Its water pressure is not as high compared to other showerheads in its range. Some have also noted that the ETL 26781 Showerhead hose is a bit stiff at first use. This unit could be better with more spray patterns. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Showerhead Value: Niagara Earth Massage Handheld

The Niagara Earth is our best value showerhead for its ability to use 20 percent less water compared to other products. This will have a significant effect on your overall expenditure. One of its outstanding features is its nine pressure settings that range from gentle to forceful. You can switch through the settings to find your desired pressure. An added advantage is the spray patterns are adjustable in case you want to tweak the flow. It has a heavy construct made of ABS polycarbonate, which gives it admirable strength for a bathroom product. Its built-in internal pressure compensator keeps the spray stream consistent regardless of your water pressure. This helps in efficiently reducing the overall water and energy usage. A drawback to this unit is you’ll need a sealant tape during installation. Niagara Earth’s showerhead connection uses threaded pipes and fittings that are prone to leaks if not sealed with sealant tape. Its water delivery could also use some improvements since the in-built water flow restrictors work to slow down water movement for conservation. However, this action increases shower time, which in the end doesn’t help save water. Some users have also complained that the swivel on this unit gets tight occasionally. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Showerhead Honorable Mention: Dura Faucet SA130-SN

