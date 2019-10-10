Best RV Heaters: Keep Your RV Warm, Dry, and Mold-Free

Tips

At some point in your RVing adventures, you will probably run into cold weather and your onboard furnace will not turn on. An RV heater makes a great backup, so it makes sense to have one for emergencies.

A built-in RV furnace’s electric fan blower can be very loud. If you’re having a cold night, the blower can be very irritating as it cycles on and off all night. If you’re off-grid, it will run your batteries down.

In the winter, a low-heat RV heater is a must to keep mold at bay and water pipes from freezing during unexpected cold snaps. Even Florida experiences occasional below-freezing weather.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need an RV heater when my unit has a built-in furnace?

A: Built-in furnaces are gigantic energy hogs that are heavy users of both propane and electricity. Most portable RV heaters are much more fuel-efficient and are a good energy-saving device for even casual RVers.

Q: I only use my RV in the summer months. Why would I need another RV heater?

A: Some locales can have unseasonably cold weather even in the summer, particularly at higher elevations. In the winter, an RV heater on minimum heat can keep mold at bay and prevent freezing during cold snaps.

Q: Which is better; propane or electric RV heater?

A: This depends on where you are. Propane and electricity costs vary all over the country. The big plus with propane is its portability if you enjoy backwoods RVing away from hookups and the grid.

Final Thoughts

We found the Camco Olympian Wave-3 to be the best all-around heater for most RVs and campers due to its good performance and durability. You can save money with our efficient budget pick, Mr. Heater Buddy.