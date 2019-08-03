Best RV Tankless Water Heaters: Quickly Access Hot Water On Demand

Benefits of RV Tankless Water Heaters

They grant hot showers on demand. The best tankless water heater can provide hot water whenever you need it for showers, washing dishes, etc. You can also access a constant supply of H2O without a storage tank.

The best tankless water heater can provide hot water whenever you need it for showers, washing dishes, etc. You can also access a constant supply of H2O without a storage tank. They’re energy-efficient. Compared to a traditional storage tank heater, a tankless hot water heater for RV use has more energy efficiency. That's because it is less likely to lose heat from standing water.

Compared to a traditional storage tank heater, a tankless hot water heater for RV use has more energy efficiency. That's because it is less likely to lose heat from standing water. They distribute water more efficiently. If your family wants to take multiple showers while you're doing the dishes or washing clothes in your camper, it's not a problem. These units allow you to perform multiple functions at once and continue to produce hot water on demand.

If your family wants to take multiple showers while you're doing the dishes or washing clothes in your camper, it's not a problem. These units allow you to perform multiple functions at once and continue to produce hot water on demand. They're very durable. Tankless water heaters last on average between 10 to 15 years, while traditional ones may only have a lifespan of six to 10 years. It's possible for some tankless brands to last up to 20 years if they are properly maintained.

Tankless water heaters last on average between 10 to 15 years, while traditional ones may only have a lifespan of six to 10 years. It's possible for some tankless brands to last up to 20 years if they are properly maintained. They conserve water. You no longer have to waste water by letting it go down the drain in the shower while you're waiting for the hot water to come out. A tankless unit heats the water quickly compared to traditional tank heaters, which may take two to three minutes or more to expel hot water.

You no longer have to waste water by letting it go down the drain in the shower while you're waiting for the hot water to come out. A tankless unit heats the water quickly compared to traditional tank heaters, which may take two to three minutes or more to expel hot water. They're cost-effective: A tankless water heater for RV showers and appliances heats water more efficiently than traditional ones, thus consuming less energy. As a result, it will save you several dollars each month.

Types of RV Tankless Water Heaters

Electric

What RV owners like about electric tankless water heaters is they are environmentally-friendly and very cost-effective. An RV tankless electric water heater is quite easy to install, and you can use it with a generator or solar panel. It is 99 percent efficient and does not contribute to greenhouse emissions.

Gas

An RV tankless gas water heater runs on propane or kerosene. It typically comes with power vents to release exhaust gases, and venting is essential for proper operation. One problem is a propane tankless water heater can release greenhouse gases. It is 85 percent efficient and is less expensive than electric tankless water heaters.

Non-Condensing

This type of tankless water heater uses a heat exchanger to heat water on demand. It is very reliable; however, stainless steel venting is required for the hot exhaust, which can be pricey. It's not particularly energy-efficient, especially if you use a lot of hot water in short bursts.

Condensing

This type of unit uses a second heat exchanger that reuses the heat from the exhaust to further heat the water. As a result, condensing tankless water heaters are 92 to 94 percent efficient. While the PVC vents are inexpensive, the units are not very energy efficient when water is used in short bursts.

Top Brands

Excel

Excel is based in Miami, Florida, and has been in business since 2004. The company distributes the gasFlex flexible gas piping system as well as a line of Excel tankless gas water heaters. One of its most popular products is the Excel Tankless LPG Gas Water Heater.

The Girard Group

Girard Products, based in Clemente, California, introduced its first RV tankless water heaters in 2009 and is one of the top-selling tankless water heater companies in the RV Industry. One recommended product is the Girard On-Demand Tankless Water Heater.

Suburban

Suburban Manufacturing was established in 1947 in Dayton, Tennessee, and is the leading manufacturer and supplier of RV heating, water heating, and cooking appliances. It is currently part of the AIRXCEL, INC. family. One popular product is the Suburban Electric Ignition/Lp And Gas RV Water Heater.

Atwood

Atwood Mobile Products was founded in 1909. When travel trailers became popular, Atwood entered the RV market in 1936. Atwood is now sold under the Dometic brand, and products include air conditioners for RVs as well as water heaters, furnaces, and cooktops. One top product is the Atwood Mobile 6 Gallon Pilot Water Heater.

Rinnai

Rinnai was founded in Japan in 1920 after launching its first tankless water heater. Rinnai America is one of the few tankless water heater providers with its own Canadian Standards Association (CSA) Certified Testing Laboratory. One recommended product is the Rinnai Ultra Series Natural Gas Tankless Water Heater.

Takagi

The Takagi brand has been making tankless water heaters worldwide since 1952. It maintains regional offices in California, Tennessee, New Jersey and a global office in Canada. One recommended product is the Takagi Indoor Tankless Water Heater.

RV Tankless Water Heater Pricing

Under $200: A small RV water heater typically costs several hundred dollars, but you can find some models for less than $200. They may be smaller in capacity and have fewer features compared to more expensive models.

A small RV water heater typically costs several hundred dollars, but you can find some models for less than $200. They may be smaller in capacity and have fewer features compared to more expensive models. $200-$500: Some of the most popular RV tankless water heaters are included in this price range. They are efficient enough to get the job done but aren’t super expensive.

Some of the most popular RV tankless water heaters are included in this price range. They are efficient enough to get the job done but aren’t super expensive. Over $500: It's not uncommon to pay a lot for a premium tankless water unit. Some cost up to $1,000 or more. They are also frequently used in small cabins and by people who live off the grid.

Key Features

Size

You should estimate your water consumption before purchasing an RV tankless water heater. That way, you will be able to determine what size you require. The shower area consumes between 1.5 to 3 gallons per minute, while the bathtub and toilet consume 2 to 4.5 gallons per minute, respectively. The kitchen sink can use around 1.5 gallons of water per minute.

Water Flow Rate

A tankless water heater's water flow rate is the amount of hot water it releases per minute. Most people use the heater when they shower, so the best RV tankless water heater will accommodate a typical family and can supply 2 to 2.5 gallons of hot water per minute.

Heating Capacity (BTU)

The BTU (British Thermal Unit) is the heat capacity a tankless heater provides. Groundwater temperatures vary depending on the location, and it can be more challenging to heat cold groundwater. Many units have between 30,000 and 50,000 BTU, which is slightly smaller than what you get at your house. A higher rating means a higher efficiency unit. It also means that the unit can heat the water faster.

Power Source

Tankless heaters are powered by natural gas, propane, and electricity, so check to see what source is available in your RV. If it's a single source, then you should select a heater using that power supply. If you have more than one power source such as electric and gas, be aware that gas heaters require more maintenance and electric ones are more expensive to run.

Other Considerations

Space: Space is premium real estate in your camper, trailer, or RV. As a result, you need to make sure the water heater doesn't take up too much space. Make sure you know the actual size of the heater to see if it will fit properly. In addition, you may want one that's lightweight so you can easily maneuver it.

Space is premium real estate in your camper, trailer, or RV. As a result, you need to make sure the water heater doesn't take up too much space. Make sure you know the actual size of the heater to see if it will fit properly. In addition, you may want one that's lightweight so you can easily maneuver it. Failsafe: A tankless water heater for travel trailers and RVs should have some protections to keep it in good working order. This includes a design that prevents voltage shortages and spikes as well as accidental electronic ignition triggering due to excessive heat. It should also have features that protect it during bad weather and in rough terrain.

Best RV Tankless Water Heater Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best RV Tankless Water Heater Overall: Girard On-Demand Tankless Water Heater