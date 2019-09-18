Best RV Inverters: Power Up on Your Road Trip

Benefits of RV Inverters

Connect to shore power. A power converter makes it simple to use shore power when available. Typical inverters give you easier access and convert from DC to AC power. This will give you the opportunity to use devices with regular plugs.

Keep your devices charged. While escaping the regular everyday city life, you still want to keep your devices charged, whether it's your phone for an emergency, a laptop to check in on work, or even a GPS to get to your next location. RV power inverters give you regular AC plugs and sometimes even USB ports to keep your devices charged.

Types of Inverters

Square Wave

An older type of power inverter is called a square wave. Newer technologies have mostly replaced this method, but they are occasionally still available due to the low cost. These inverters can power small appliances or power tools, but overall they are limited in what items they can sufficiently run.

Sine Wave

The most common type of motorhome inverter is called a sine wave (sometimes called a true sine or pure sine inverter). The best RV inverters use this technology because it is the strongest and most advanced design. Sine wave inverters work with almost all appliances, making them ideal for mobile home use. While these inverters are great for their maximum power capabilities, they are also the most expensive.

Modified Sine Wave

Modified sine wave inverters have grown in popularity. These devices can effectively power most of your devices and appliances, and modified sine wave inverters are much less expensive than pure sine wave power inverters. The drawback is that these converters consume more battery power and don’t put out nearly as much power.

Top Brands

PowerMax

This privately held corporation is based in Bradenton, Fla. PowerMax has been supplying battery chargers, DC inverters, and generators for more than 15 years. The company has a great reputation for customer satisfaction. The owner attributes this success to their advanced Quality Control program that evaluates pieces throughout the manufacturing process—focusing on every aspect such as incoming parts, works in progress, and completed products.

AIMS

AIMS Power is focussed on developing off-grid and renewable energy. The company got its start in 2001 when its founder created his first power inverter in a garage located in Reno, Nev. The company has since grown and now offers 95 products, including the 8000 Watt DC to AC Power Inverter. AIMS is now a global company that provides products to organizations like NASA and is working to improve or sustainable energy resources.

WindyNation

WindyNation is a small company in Ventura, Calif. It is best known for manufacturing wind and solar generators with a focus on DIY builders. One of the most popular and helpful offerings from the company is its community forum, where customers offer each other tips and ideas on how to implement clean energy solutions. WindyNation produces a popular solar-powered RV inverter for renewable and off-grid living.

Xantrex

Xantrex is one of the most successful brands of onboard AC power. It produces technology for RV, marine, military, construction, EMS, and commercial vehicles. The brand is owned by Mission Critical Electronics, which is headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif. One of its most popular products is the PROWatt 2000 Inverter.

RV Inverter Pricing

$150 to $300: Some of the best RV power inverters land in this middle price range. These are usually 3,000-watt RV inverters and 2,000-watt inverters for RV use, and typical features include larger batteries, higher power output, and multiple outlets for easy use.

Over $300: This premium price point is where you'll find the best pure sine wave inverter for RVs. These inverters can run your entire motorhome and include helpful features like cooling protection, easy installation tools, or even solar panels.

Key Features

Power Output

Having a power inverter that can't handle the products you want to use is a waste. The first thing you need to know is how much power you'll actually be using. For example, do you simply need to charge your devices or does the entire kitchen in your RV need electricity? Your inverter needs to have a constant output that is above the number of watts you expect to use but isn't producing so much extra power that it ends up being a waste of money.

Safety Features

There are several potential issues that your inverter can run into, so having a device with built-in protection is very helpful. The most significant worry is overheating. RV power inverters produce a lot of heat while running, so it's crucial to find a product with cooling fans. Other electrical safety features include overload protection, an over-voltage alarm, under-voltage alarm, high-quality power surge protection, and a short-circuit prevention system.

Easy Installation

Make sure you get an RV inverter that you can hook up yourself. There are several different ways to hook them up, and some need to be hard-wired. Some of the easiest to set up models are inverters that can plug directly into a 12V port with battery cables. You should also keep in mind where the inverter will go and whether or not the device comes with brackets.

Other Considerations

Price: Most of the time, inverters will be priced based on power output. However, this isn't the only important factor, and spending more money for extra power may not always be worth it. Consider your expected usage and what features are most important to you.

Remote Control: Some RV power inverters come with a remote switch, both wired and wireless. While it may not be necessary, think about where your device will be placed and whether or not it will be easy to reach the manual on and off switch.

Best RV Inverter Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best RV Inverter Overall: AIMS 8000 Watt Continuous Power Inverter