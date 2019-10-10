Best Coffee Makers for RVs: Make a Cup Of Joe on the Go

Tips

Focus on space-saving appliances. Even if you have a more spacious camper or RV, that doesn’t mean that you want your interior cluttered with random add-ons. Look for coffee makers that take up minimal space or are easy to store.

Look for multifunctionality. Some coffee makers can only brew coffee but depending on your needs, you might want a machine that can do more—such as brew tea or hot chocolate, or even serve as a way to boil water. Rather than buying a single appliance to meet each of those needs, opt for a coffee maker that can pull double duty.

Don’t forget regular maintenance. You should regularly check your coffee maker to ensure that it’s working properly and that all water lines are clean.

FAQs

Q: Which coffee maker style is right for me?

A: Ultimately, this is going to be a personal choice. If you don’t want to spend a lot of time brewing the perfect cup, then a pod-style brewer is the best choice. On the other hand, if you’re very particular about the type of coffee you drink, then a traditional drip or pour-over style brewer is a smarter option.

Q: I’m concerned about maximizing space. What should I do?

A: If space is at a premium in your RV, then you need to focus on appliances that won’t clutter your countertops. Prioritize coffee makers that are designed to be installed directly under your cabinet. Depending on the brand and model you select—as well as your coffee goals—you can still find a coffee maker with enhanced functionality to meet your needs.

Q: Do I have to use a coffee maker designed specifically for an RV?

A: If you’re concerned about compatibility, then you should focus on coffee makers that are made for RV use. However, you don’t need to be limited to these types of models. RV owners can also focus on space-saving coffee maker styles that still provide functionality without leaving kitchen spaces and countertops cluttered.

Final Thoughts

If you prefer a sleek brewer that looks great on your counter and makes a perfect cup every time, the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker is the perfect solution.

Occasional RV travelers may not feel the urge to invest in a pricier coffee maker for their RV. In that case, the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 8-Cup Stovetop Percolator is an ideal option.