Best Coffee Makers for RVs: Make a Cup Of Joe on the Go

Don’t sacrifice your love for coffee just because you’re in an RV

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
If you’re traveling across the country, you might not be inclined to stop throughout the day to buy a cup of coffee. It’s more economical to have your own coffee maker and bring your favorite brew with you. But are coffee makers different when they’re in an RV versus the type you use in your home? We’ve rounded up some of the top options you can find, as well as key tips to help you be an informed and smart shopper. 

  • Best Overall
    Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A single-serve, space-saving coffee maker. Brew either a 6-ounce or 12-ounce cup, depending on your needs.
    Pros
    Storage is easy thanks to a dedicated space to hold the power cord. Pod-based brewing means that you can make a variety of coffees, teas, and even hot chocolate.
    Cons
    You’ll need to add fresh water for every cup you brew. Some brewers may find that the coffee isn’t as hot as they would like.
  • Best Value
    Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 8-Cup Stovetop Percolator
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    An economical and classic choice that can work in a variety of environments. A versatile design that will work in your home or RV.
    Pros
    The eight-cup capacity makes this ideal if there are multiple coffee drinkers in your RV. A built-in filter basket eliminates the need for paper filters.
    Cons
    The potential of a faulty plastic percolator lid means you may experience leaking when brewing. The pot design may make a thorough cleaning between brews difficult.
  • Honorable Mention
    Coleman QuikPot Propane Coffee Maker
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A portable, propane-based coffee maker that’s specifically designed for use at campsites, with RVs, and in spaces where electric power might not be available.
    Pros
    The 10-cup carafe means that there’s plenty of coffee for your entire party. The InstaStart push-button ignition makes brewing easy and eliminates the need for matches.
    Cons
    RV owners might be surprised by the large size of the propane tank—often larger than a home drip coffee maker. The drip filter can also overflow at times, creating a mess in the process of brewing coffee.

Tips

  • Focus on space-saving appliances. Even if you have a more spacious camper or RV, that doesn’t mean that you want your interior cluttered with random add-ons. Look for coffee makers that take up minimal space or are easy to store. 
  • Look for multifunctionality. Some coffee makers can only brew coffee but depending on your needs, you might want a machine that can do more—such as brew tea or hot chocolate, or even serve as a way to boil water. Rather than buying a single appliance to meet each of those needs, opt for a coffee maker that can pull double duty. 
  • Don’t forget regular maintenance. You should regularly check your coffee maker to ensure that it’s working properly and that all water lines are clean. 

FAQs

Q: Which coffee maker style is right for me?

A: Ultimately, this is going to be a personal choice. If you don’t want to spend a lot of time brewing the perfect cup, then a pod-style brewer is the best choice. On the other hand, if you’re very particular about the type of coffee you drink, then a traditional drip or pour-over style brewer is a smarter option.

Q: I’m concerned about maximizing space. What should I do?

A: If space is at a premium in your RV, then you need to focus on appliances that won’t clutter your countertops. Prioritize coffee makers that are designed to be installed directly under your cabinet. Depending on the brand and model you select—as well as your coffee goals—you can still find a coffee maker with enhanced functionality to meet your needs. 

Q: Do I have to use a coffee maker designed specifically for an RV?

A: If you’re concerned about compatibility, then you should focus on coffee makers that are made for RV use. However, you don’t need to be limited to these types of models. RV owners can also focus on space-saving coffee maker styles that still provide functionality without leaving kitchen spaces and countertops cluttered. 

Final Thoughts

If you prefer a sleek brewer that looks great on your counter and makes a perfect cup every time, the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker is the perfect solution. 

Occasional RV travelers may not feel the urge to invest in a pricier coffee maker for their RV. In that case, the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 8-Cup Stovetop Percolator is an ideal option. 

