Best RV Gadgets: Top Picks for Your Road Trip

Tips

Power comes at a premium when using an RV. Always limit the appliances and electronic equipment to things that you actually need for the trip. Leave out all the unnecessary stuff.

It’s always better to have a degree of redundancy, so if one system fails, there’s a backup. Using solar power in conjunction with a generator is one example.

Plan ahead, and choose accordingly. If you research the weather and location of where you plan to go, you can have a better understanding of what to take. Some places allow generators, and others don’t. Some allow open fires, while some don’t.

FAQs

Q: How many electrical systems does an RV have?

A: An RV typically has two electrical systems,12V and 120V. The 12V is powered by the battery or batteries and is used for starting the RV as well as other functions like the lights and refrigerator. The 120V system hooks up to a generator or hookup plug and powers the TV and other electrical appliances.

Q: Is it better to use a generator or solar panels?

A: It depends on individual requirements and how much power is required. Generators can provide instant power without being charged, but they require gas and more maintenance. Solar power is good, but there has to be sunshine available and it needs time to charge. Generators can also power more heavy-duty appliances like microwaves and air conditioners.

Q: How else can I save power on an RV?

A: Use LED lights where possible, and do not leave any unnecessary electronics and appliances running. Also, check and maintain all the seals regularly and ensure there’s enough insulation.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best RV gadget is the Renogy 200 Watt Solar starter Kit. It helps to reduce electricity costs by providing free clean energy.

For a more budget-friendly option, try the Camco Circuit Analyzer Dogbone.