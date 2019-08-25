Best RV Backup Cameras: Enhance Your Field of Vision

Driving an RV in reverse can be quite challenging. Your fender mirror may help you with the task, but it may also have a lot of blind spots. An RV backup camera system solves this issue by giving you a clear picture of the areas that your side mirror may miss. It also allows you to get a clear view of the low spots behind your RV to avoid obstacles. Here’s a look at some of the best RV backup camera systems that you should consider.

Benefits of RV Backup Cameras Avoid obstacles. Backup cameras reduce the possibility of accidents that can occur while you are backing up the driveway or on a campsite. Many people leave chairs and other personal items unattended at campsites, and children may also run around near your RV. A backup camera is an easy solution to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Reverse camera systems have parking grid lines that let you know if you are properly aligned in your parking space. You don't have to turn your body backward or ask a passenger to guide you into a parking spot. Law compliance. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Transportation decreed that every vehicle built as of 2014 should include a reverse camera for extra safety. If you have an older model, consider buying an aftermarket reverse camera to be compliant with the law and to avoid blind spots. Types of RV Backup Cameras Wired These cameras have a cable that runs from the camera on the RV’s bumper all the way to the monitor on the trailer’s dashboard. It only requires a single power source to transmit images from both units. You may need to get some technical help when installing this type of camera, and you can increase the length of transmission by using a longer cord. Wireless Digital wireless backup cameras use a wireless transmitter and receiver to transmit images from the RV backup camera to the monitor. The two devices communicate via electromagnetic transmission or wireless signals but have a shorter transmission distance in comparison to the wired alternatives. It’s easy to install the wireless camera as you only need to look for a mount or strong adhesive tape for the monitor and camera. Top Brands Furrion Furrion is made up of a US-based team of engineers, designers, and technologists. The company has over 10 years of experience in supplying high-quality consumer electronics and appliances for specialty vehicles. Its unique engineering capabilities led to its collaboration with several Fortune 500 companies. One of its best-rated backup cameras for campers is the Furrion Vision S Backup Camera and Monitor. eRapta eRapta is a manufacturing company that’s dedicated to the research of automotive safety and designs products aimed at reducing accidents on the road. The company has warehouses in the United States, Canada, and China. It also has over eight years of experience in manufacturing diversified road safety products, including car reversing camera kits, wireless rearview cameras, and car rearview cameras. Some of its best RV backup camera systems are the eRapta Reverse Camera with Split Screen Monitor and the eRapta Backup Camera and Monitor. RV Backup Camera Pricing Under $100: Backup camera systems within this price range are usually quite easy to install. You will find wired and wireless types that can fit in almost all vehicles. However, you may have to buy a mounting bracket with some models. Some models have a wide viewing angle of over 120 degrees, and you should expect some convenience features such as motion sensor activation with the cheaper options.

The eRapta rearview visual-assist kit includes wireless remote control, installation cables, two side cameras, two rear cameras, and a seven-inch TFT LCD monitor with high-definition images of 720 pixels. The unit has a wealth of user-friendly features, including 18 infrared lights for the best night vision. In addition, the camera is made of weatherproof construction that resists damaged by water, snow, and hot temperatures. The monitor has split-screen capabilities for extra safety and can display what’s behind and at the side of the trailer at the same time. You will have a better view of blind spots and an easier time when reversing or parking. The unit can be powered by a 12- to 24-volt power source to accommodate a wide range of vehicles, including RVs, 5th wheels, trucks, and commuter buses. A major drawback of the product is that it’s difficult to install. It would have been helpful if this eRapta kit came with clear wiring diagrams to help with installation. Also, you may receive a monitor with poor color quality and sharpness. For example, it may be difficult to tell if an object is black or grey if you get a defective monitor. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Backup Camera: LeeKooLuu Backup Camera and Monitor

The LeeKooLuu wireless backup camera system features a 4.3-inch LCD monitor that offers an impressive image resolution of 960 by 576 pixels and a rearview camera with a wide viewing angle of 150 degrees. The monitor is capable of monitoring V1 and V2 video inputs for convenience when you want to switch from safety to entertainment. The camera is heavily guarded against water damage and has an IP69 waterproof grade. It features seven LED lights with an on/off adapter that will help you maneuver through the dark and in heavy-fog conditions. A unique feature of this rearview camera is that it has an intelligent button that can switch the viewing mirror from rear view to front view. The camera can also flip the image in any direction that you desire to give you a better view of the image. It also features backup guidelines that give you guidance according to the height and width of your vehicle. It’s a plug-and-play unit, which can be installed on the 12-volt fuse box or the cigarette lighter. It can be used on travel trailers, trucks, buses, vans, and a variety of other vehicles. What you may not like about this product is that it comes with a weak mounting bracket for the monitor that may not hold it steadily in an upright position. Also, there’s no anti-vibration or stabilization function on the monitor that allows you to steady moving pictures for a clearer view. It’s a cheaper product and may not be as waterproof or last as long as high-end reverse cameras. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Backup Camera Honorable Mention: Furrion Vision S Backup Camera and Monitor

