Best RV Roof Cleaners: Prevent Sun, Dirt, and Rust Damage 

Clean and protect your RV’s roof with these top RV roof cleaners

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

Making sure your RV is in peak condition will ensure it gets you through several long trips. One thing you should always make sure is in the best condition is the roof. The strongest RV roof cleaner will keep it free from rust, UV ray damage, and grime. It also protects the paint and materials from damage while you drive. Consider one of these high-quality RV roof cleaners before heading out on your next journey.

  • Best Overall
    Thetford Premium RV Rubber Roof Cleaner
    This formula fights to remove and dissolve heavy grime and dirt on the roof while also preventing streaks from appearing on the paint. The compound is nonabrasive and also prevents oxidation.
    It is safe for all RV roof surfaces as long as they are EPDM rated. It is petroleum-free, 100 percent biodegradable, and nontoxic for an eco-friendly solution. It doubles as a cleaner and degreaser.
    You will need to use a bit of elbow grease to get the job done, and you may need to wait a few minutes to see results. Plus, the surface of the RV will be slippery after application, so be careful when spraying it on.
  • Best Value
    Camco Pro-Tec RV Rubber Roof Care System
    This cleaner provides a deep and thoroughly clean for all EPDM RV roofs. The formula also ensures the surface lasts longer and repels chalk, dust, and other road grime.
    It quickly dissolves any unwanted material on the roof no matter if it’s been there for one year or 15. It also comes in a two-gallon pair.
    It is not recommended for TPO RV roofs. Plus, once dry, the surface will be extremely slick, so you need to be careful if you hang out on the roof. The bottle may run out quickly as well.
  • Honorable Mention
    RV Rubber Roof Cleaner
    Its versatile design makes it capable of cleaning all types of EPDM RV roofs. It’s fast-acting and dries quickly to clean bird droppings, chalk, and dust.
    It’s convenient and does not require the roof to be rinsed after application. The solution does not feature soap, detergents, or abrasive components and is environmentally friendly.
    Applying this will be a lengthy process. Also, the substance is not designed for the sides of the RV, so make sure you only clean the roof and avoid any runoff.

Tips

  • Make sure you know what type of roof your RV has. EPDM stands for ethylene propylene diene monomer, while TPO is short for thermoplastic polyolefin. Not all roof cleaners are designed for both types.
  • Consider buying and storing multiple bottles of cleaners to ensure you don’t run out in the middle of a deep clean.
  • You should wear gloves when handling the roof cleaner to avoid getting it on your hands.
  • Wearing knee pads will help prevent your knees from hurting while scrubbing and cleaning the roof of your RV. 

FAQs

Q: How much RV roof cleaner should I use?

A: Typically, the bottle will come with a detailed description of exactly how much of the product to use. However, if you find that the amount is not enough to clean an area properly, you may want to use more and wait a bit before scrubbing it away.

Q: How do I clean an RV roof?

A: Many products will advise how to effectively clean the RV roof. Generally, each one will come with a multi-step process. The first involves sweeping or rinsing off the surface with a brush or hose. The second involves applying the cleaner, and the third involves washing it away or letting it dry.

Q: How can I tell if my RV roof is EPDM or TPO?

A: An EPDM roof is darker in color and features a thin, single-ply roof, whereas TPO is three times thicker and is welded to the top of the RV. TPO also reflects sunlight. You can always check with the RV guide to make sure.

Final Thoughts

Consider the Thetford Premium RV Rubber Roof Cleaner to get rid of any built-up gunk or grime on the roof of your RV. 

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Camco Pro-Tec RV Rubber Roof Care System, which is also very capable of cleaning and protecting your roof.

Do you have an RV roof cleaner you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

