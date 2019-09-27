Best RV Roof Cleaners: Prevent Sun, Dirt, and Rust Damage 

Tips

Make sure you know what type of roof your RV has. EPDM stands for ethylene propylene diene monomer, while TPO is short for thermoplastic polyolefin. Not all roof cleaners are designed for both types.

Consider buying and storing multiple bottles of cleaners to ensure you don’t run out in the middle of a deep clean.

You should wear gloves when handling the roof cleaner to avoid getting it on your hands.

Wearing knee pads will help prevent your knees from hurting while scrubbing and cleaning the roof of your RV.

FAQs

Q: How much RV roof cleaner should I use?

A: Typically, the bottle will come with a detailed description of exactly how much of the product to use. However, if you find that the amount is not enough to clean an area properly, you may want to use more and wait a bit before scrubbing it away.

Q: How do I clean an RV roof?

A: Many products will advise how to effectively clean the RV roof. Generally, each one will come with a multi-step process. The first involves sweeping or rinsing off the surface with a brush or hose. The second involves applying the cleaner, and the third involves washing it away or letting it dry.

Q: How can I tell if my RV roof is EPDM or TPO?

A: An EPDM roof is darker in color and features a thin, single-ply roof, whereas TPO is three times thicker and is welded to the top of the RV. TPO also reflects sunlight. You can always check with the RV guide to make sure.

Final Thoughts

Consider the Thetford Premium RV Rubber Roof Cleaner to get rid of any built-up gunk or grime on the roof of your RV.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Camco Pro-Tec RV Rubber Roof Care System, which is also very capable of cleaning and protecting your roof.

Do you have an RV roof cleaner you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.