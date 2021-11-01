When you think of spending time in your RV, you probably envision relaxing around a campfire with friends or hiking, swimming, or kayaking. You’re probably not thinking about wasting an entire day snaking clogged toilet paper out of the RV's pipes. Since RV plumbing systems are a beast of their own making and require careful use and maintenance, buying the correct toilet paper for an RV bathroom can mean the difference between a relaxing vacation or multiple trips to the hardware store. If you’re in the market for reliable RV toilet paper, we’ve got you covered with our top picks that are comfortable to use and will keep you from having to make continued treks to the dreaded public toilet.

An RV toilet paper that dissolves thoroughly thanks to its thin composition – meaning you don’t have to worry about clogs at any point.

There are a surprising number of options on the market when it comes to RV-specific toilet tissue. So to sort through them and find the best ones, we did a thorough online search and weighed thousands of online user reviews. We have also tried some brands personally and knew whether those specific ones were worth recommending or better leaving on the shelves. Selection ultimately boiled down to a balance between softness, ability to quickly dissolve, and price point. We tried to include a well-rounded selection since we understand that toilet tissue preference is a varied and personal thing, with some folks being extremely loyal to their beloved brand.

This eight-pack of toilet tissue is a little pricey compared with some other single-ply options, but you’ll definitely notice the difference the first time you use it. It’s well worth the investment to protect your RV’s plumbing system and not have to waste valuable time messing around with clogged pipes or a backed-up holding tank. One other drawback is that the perforations don’t always line up perfectly and can cause the tissue to tear unevenly and look messy.

When it comes to the best combination of comfort, functionality, and price, our top overall pick is Freedom Living Septic Tank Safe Toilet Tissue. Unlike a lot of quick-dissolving, septic-safe toilet tissues, this one is a two-ply paper that comes with 500 sheets per roll. It dissolves relatively quickly compared with other two-ply papers on the market, which means less use of fake-smelling chemicals or chlorine tablets in your septic system. Not only is it an excellent choice for your RV, but it’s also great for cabins, boats, and compostable toilets.

This toilet paper flushes without problems and dissolves in seconds, which helps prevent clogs from forming in your holding tank. With the right combination of softness, absorbency, and easy dissolving, this RV toilet paper won’t disappoint, and you’ll get nearly 400 sheets out of every roll. While this toilet paper is highly liked by RV owners, do note that the rolls are a little smaller than some competing products. However, the affordable price and trouble-free, no-clog construction make this a value-rich option.

If you’re tired of fighting with your RV toilet paper and the RV’s finicky plumbing, then you’ve got to try Aqua-Soft Toilet Tissue, as this product is specifically designed for septic setups that require quick- and fully-dissolving toilet paper, including RVs, smaller campers, and boats. Each roll features two layers (or 2-ply) sheets, and the paper is soft to the touch, too. Plus, it’s highly absorbent to ensure you aren’t left with a mess in your hands.

And over time, this toilet paper should help reduce the frequency of your RV septic treatments and make cleaning out your tank easier. With no dyes or parabens, this RV toilet paper is safe for you and the environment. Plus, with its softer, thicker construction, you won’t feel like this toilet paper is lacking. The biggest potential downside to this toilet paper is its higher price. Additionally, it can be thin, meaning you may need to use more to get the job done, which makes it a bit more expensive.

You might pay a bit more for Firebelly Outfitters RV Toilet Paper, but you won’t regret it as this TP is everything you need from a quick-dissolving, non-clogging RV bathroom solution. This two-ply RV toilet paper is biodegradable and specifically made to keep wastewater flowing smoothly (and with no obstructions) in your septic setup. When used, it can reduce clogs in your holding tank all while keeping your RV sewer hoses in good shape. It’s fast to dissolve and dissolves more completely compared to your typical at-home toilet paper.

Unfortunately, the one-ply construction of this paper means it isn’t as thick or durable as two-ply options, which may mean you’ll need to use more during each bathroom session. This can be counterproductive, as it will increase the amount of used tissue in your RV’s holding tank. Another drawback is that each roll only has 231 sheets, which is less than half of some of the competition.

Scott’s Rapid-Dissolving Toilet Paper is the ideal choice for quick-dissolving tissue that’ll work with your sanitation system to not clog. The paper is snowy white and affordable compared to many other brands on the market, and it’s 100 percent biodegradable, so no need to worry about it harming the environment. You’ll appreciate how gentle this paper is, even while the one-ply construction makes it economical.

Unfortunately, even though this paper is two-ply, it’s incredibly thin and means you’re likely to experience breakthroughs and somewhat weak absorbency. You’ll need to use more to avoid this, which is a bit counterintuitive to preventing clogs. You may also find that it dissolves slower than other similar toilet papers.

Camco’s RV Bathroom Two-Ply Toilet Tissue is a trusted toilet paper made for the more delicate septic setups of campers, and it’s 100 percent biodegradable. Each pack of four contains rolls offering 500 sheets and the sheets are fast-dissolving and will resist clogging. And when it comes to the feel of this TP, it’s soft and great for those with sensitive skin because it doesn’t contain any perfumes or dyes. The rolls contain a high number of sheets, so you’ll find that a single roll will last a long time.

The toilet paper is made from panda-friendly bamboo, is hypoallergenic, and BPA- and chemical-free. Users report that it feels soft and strong and is absorbent yet it dissolves as it should. It's much thicker than some rival brands, you don't need to use too much of it at once, and the rolls last a long time. If you’re losing sleep about possible hose or holding tank clogs, this thick and absorbent tissue might not be your best option. However, if you’re looking for next-level cushioning, it’s tough to beat.

The Grentay RV Toilet Paper contains 12 rolls of four-ply TP designed specifically for RV holding tanks. That’s right, we said four-ply. If you don’t want to sacrifice cushion for compostability, this is the option for you. This toilet paper may not dissolve as quickly as some others, but it is designed to leave behind little residue. Because it’s more wholly dissolving, it should prevent clogs and, with regular use, may help save money on septic tank cleaning products. It's also biodegradable and gentle on your skin as it is free of perfume, bleach, dyes, etc.

Made with two layers for a 2-ply final product, you’ll get a tissue that’s soft to the touch and strong enough to be used reliably. And this toilet paper is biodegradable and quick dissolving too. Plus, you’ll like that it’s gentle on skin. Because this RV toilet paper is more absorbent than other options, it may be more likely to dissolve slowly and leave behind some residue in your holding tank. While it isn’t supposed to clog, you may find yourself dealing with residue after using it long-term.

RVs require thinner toilet paper, which can be a problem when you’re in the bathroom, but not if you opt for the TST 2 Ply Toilet Tissue. This highly absorbent TP is RV-safe and constructed to dissolve fast enough to avoid clogs, all without leaving a mess behind on your hands. The toilet paper delivers a dependable (and clean-feeling) result when it’s used, while also keeping your RV’s sewer system functioning smoothly.

This RV toilet paper breaks down faster and more completely than your typical toilet paper, and it’s tested to meet strict quality standards. And when it comes to performance, you should be able to reduce or eliminate your septic woes. However, this toilet paper is a bit expensive and will cost you more than cheaper alternatives.

Sure, plenty of RV toilet paper promises to dissolve fast but Better Boat RV Toilet Paper is perhaps one of the speediest. Designed to be compatible with both camper and marine septic setups, this toilet paper is delicate when it comes to your sewer hoses and holding tank yet absorbent where you need it. And if it’s gentle enough to keep marine vessels clog-free, you can definitely trust it for your RV. Biodegradable and rapid dissolving, this toilet paper breaks down in seconds and is safe for even portable toilets. However, although it disappears quickly when flushed, it’s strong enough to absorb (and hold) your bathroom messes. Lightly textured, dye- and fragrance-free, and gentle to the touch, it’s a well-rounded pick you’ll want to use for the long term.

When you’re looking for the best RV toilet paper in terms of preventing clogs and still working effectively, you’ve got to try our number one pick: Freedom Living Septic Tank Safe Toilet Tissue. This toilet paper offers all of the qualities you need to prevent issues with your holding tank. And if you’re hoping to get good quality, fewer clogs, and an affordable product, we think Aqua-Soft Toilet Tissue offers great value for your money.

What to Consider When Buying RV Toilet Paper

Not all RV toilet paper is made the same, as quality can vary significantly, along with details like dissolution speed and capability, texture, thickness, and softness. We’re explaining which features and factors you need to take into consideration as you pick out the perfect toilet paper for your camper (and your bathroom needs).

Types of RV Toilet Paper

Classic (or Made from Trees)

The most common kind of RV toilet paper you’ll come across is simple, classic TP made from trees. Like the toilet paper you use at home, this kind of RV toilet paper is decently absorbent and soft to the touch. However, to ensure this kind of toilet tissue can work with your RV’s more finicky septic system, it’s often thinner and not as highly textured.

You may also find RV toilet paper that’s made from recycled paper. Like any other basic TP, these products are made from paper sourced from trees, though their paper is recycled so it’s a bit more eco-friendly in its construction and manufacturing.

Bamboo

Bamboo RV toilet paper isn’t super common, but it is becoming more popular because it’s environmentally friendly. Made from a more sustainable source—bamboo plants—this kind of toilet tissue gives you a softness and absorbency that’s similar to tree-based TP, and it’s able to dissolve completely and quickly so your sewer system stays clog-free. Bamboo RV toilet paper can be a good choice for those who are sensitive to additives in some toilet paper products, as it’s often hypoallergenic, free of dyes, and free of potential chemicals.

Unbleached or Brown

While toilet paper may come in a standard white color, unbleached or brown paper means it is made up of recycled materials. It may not be as soft on the skin due to the components bonded inside of it, but it does the job of normal toilet paper at a much lower cost. It’s also environmentally friendly.

RV Toilet Paper Key Features

Ply

Before you consider anything else, always make sure to check a pack of RV toilet paper’s ply. The ply is the thickness, or the number of layers, a roll can provide. 1-ply is the lightest, thinnest option and while it can dissolve pretty completely, it isn’t exactly the most absorbent. 2-ply is a very common choice, as it gives you more of a balance between dissolving quickly and holding up while you’re using it with no breakthroughs. You can, however, find some RV toilet paper that offers even more thickness, as certain products can go as high as 4-ply.

Strength

Your toilet paper’s ply, or thickness, often directly determines its strength. Having toilet paper fall apart on you in the middle of things won’t cut it. A good, strong ply toilet paper is best when it comes to taking care of business. Making sure you get a durable RV-friendly toilet paper that is septic-safe means it will be more durable and more absorbent. You’ll also spend less time in the bathroom worrying about how many tissues you use.

Dissolvability

Knowing what septic system your home, RV, or boat uses is necessary when it comes to using the correct type of toilet paper. Many standard household systems will flush away any toilet paper type, while septic tanks won’t be able to properly dissolve or get rid of thicker toilet paper. The singular most important reason for opting to use RV-specific toilet paper is because it’s especially designed to be more easily dissolved than regular toilet paper so you have less risk of clogging or backing up your RV’s sensitive sewer system.

Benefits of RV Toilet Paper

Avoid clogged sewage systems. The main purpose of RV toilet paper is to keep the toilet from clogging up. Paper specifically designed for RV holding tanks tends to be lighter and dissolves more quickly than regular toilet paper. The septic tanks inside RVs aren’t rated to handle thicker ply paper.

The main purpose of RV toilet paper is to keep the toilet from clogging up. Paper specifically designed for RV holding tanks tends to be lighter and dissolves more quickly than regular toilet paper. The septic tanks inside RVs aren’t rated to handle thicker ply paper. Environmentally friendly. Many recreational vehicle toilet papers are biodegradable, which is eco-friendly. The paper won’t hang around in the wilderness after you’re gone. Many are also free from dyes and harmful chemicals.

Many recreational vehicle toilet papers are biodegradable, which is eco-friendly. The paper won’t hang around in the wilderness after you’re gone. Many are also free from dyes and harmful chemicals. Versatile. Most RV toilet papers are also suitable for a range of sewer and septic systems. You can use them in compostable toilets, marine environments, outhouses, porta potties, and remote cabins and cottages that may lack updated sewer and septic systems.

Top Brands

Scott

The Scott family founded Scott Paper Co. in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1874. It was the first company to officially put the toilet paper on a roll.

Camco

Camco was founded in 1966 with the manufacturing of antifreeze. Today, more than 50 years later, the North Carolina-based company is one of the leading manufacturers of RV and marine products and accessories.

Thetford

Thetford has been manufacturing RV accessories since 1963. The company prides itself on providing high-quality services and products to the manufacturers and users of mobile vehicles throughout the world.

RV Toilet Paper Pricing

RV toilet paper is, like any other variety of toilet tissue, pretty affordable. You can snag a small pack of two to four rolls for around $5 total. Want to stock up on more rolls? Bulk packs of RV toilet paper tend to offer a good value, as you can score 6 to 8 — or even 12 or more — rolls for anywhere from $10 to $20. No matter how many rolls you’re buying, it’s relatively budget-friendly. Even more premium RV toilet paper tends to stay within the $10 to $20 price range.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and RV toilet paper. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Want to know how well RV toilet paper dissolves? You can do a test before you start using it. Just put some of the TP in a container with water and time how long it takes to break down.

Make sure the RV toilet paper you choose is biodegradable, as this is a good indicator of how well it breaks down when introduced into your septic system.

Fragrance- and dye-free toilet paper is common, and it’s a good choice for those with sensitive skin, as these additives can cause irritation.

Absorbency varies a whole lot when it comes to RV toilet paper, so try to look for a balance of quick-dissolving material and a nice thickness that can actually hold waste without dissolving in your hands.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: How long does it take to fully dissolve toilet paper?

A: It all depends on the construction of the toilet paper. In general, single-ply toilet tissue will dissolve much more quickly and easily than two- or four-ply tissue. It also depends on the density of the fibers used to make the tissue itself. Less dense fiber construction will break down faster.

Q: Can I still use chlorine tablets and cleaners with this toilet paper?

A: Yes, you can. We recommend using chlorine tablets every month in a septic system in order to get rid of any lingering smells.

Q: Are all RV toilet papers biodegradable?

A: No, not all RV toilet paper will be biodegradable. It all depends on the type of fabric you buy. Check out the label to see if the brand you are looking at is eco-friendly.