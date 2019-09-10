Best RV Water Pressure Regulators: Protect Your Plumbing

If you’re a frequent RV traveler, you know that water sources at campsites and rest stops in the United States can vary. Unpredictable water pressure can cause serious damage to your RV’s plumbing and fixtures. An RV water pressure regulator can guarantee a safe and even water flow. We’re outlining the best RV water pressure regulators available on the market, as well as what you need to know to make the right selection for your RV.

Benefits of RV Water Pressure Regulators Control water pressure. One of the most important factors of an RV water pressure regulator is its ability to control high water pressure. Most RVs can safely handle a PSI between 40 and 60. But depending on the location, some places can have pressures as high as 100 PSI.

If you allow too much water pressure to flow through your RV, you can damage appliances or end up with burst pipes. This can lead to costly repairs. A quality water pressure regulator can help you avoid these scenarios. Filtration. When you connect to a water supply, you have no way of knowing what type of sediment or obstructions are in the water. A quality RV water pressure regulator features a water filter to prevent blockage from rocks and other items that could be in the water supply. Types of RV Water Pressure Regulators In-Line Barrel This is the cheapest type of pressure regulator you can purchase. Typically, these regulators will allow you to control water pressure to within 40 to 45 PSI and are not adjustable. In-Line Barrel High Flow As the name implies, an in-line high flow water pressure regulator is designed to work with higher water pressure. However, it’s not adjustable. High flow models tend to be more expensive than other types. Adjustable Adjustable water pressure regulators allow you to do exactly that—adjust the pressure of the water flow. These models will typically feature a water pressure gauge that provides a numerical reading of the actual PSI from the intake. This style of regulator is often preferred because it allows for customization. Top Brands Camco Camco is one of the most popular outdoor gear brands on the market. In addition to creating RV water pressure regulators, the brand also focuses on the ATV, camping, and boating categories. While the company is headquartered in the United States, it has production facilities around the world and is one of the most respected RV accessories brands. However, it is best known for its RV water pressure regulators. Renator Renator is a brand that is made by and for RV enthusiasts. The U.S.-based company was founded by an RV owner who realized that the available RV water pressure regulators that were on the market weren’t long-lasting, reliable, or affordable. Renator prides itself on the quality of its products and the low-lead levels in each of its regulators. The company only crafts RV water pressure regulators, so you’ll have peace of mind that it has expertise in this field. RV Water Pressure Regulator Pricing $5 - 15: RV water pressure regulators are very affordable accessories that you can find for as little as five dollars. At this price point, they usually won’t feature a gauge and are often made of plastic. They usually have a factory pre-set PSI range and cannot be adjusted.

The Renator is our top pick for the best RV water pressure regulator. This model is very affordable, while still offering all of the benefits and features that we’ve outlined as “must-haves.” This adjustable water regulator comes with a gauge that can measure up to 160 PSI. It is lead-free and contains oil to help minimize friction on the internal components. It also features an internal filter to help prevent rocks and debris from clogging your water lines. The Renator RV water pressure regulator also comes with a one-year guarantee. This RV water pressure regulator is considered one of the best on the market because it is hassle-free and works seamlessly with both older and newer RV models. In the event that you have any issues, the company’s prompt and efficient customer service is also a major draw with the product. But most importantly, it’s easy to install and easy to adjust the pressure. While this Renator RV water pressure regulator is one of the most popular on the market, there have been cases where it stops working after a few months of use. A common concern is that the gauge fails to accurately read the incoming pressure, which can lead to damage in your RV if you leave the hose unattended. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Water Pressure Regulator: Camco Brass Water Pressure Regulator with Gauge

You don’t always have to pay a lot of money to find a quality product that can protect your RV’s plumbing system. The Camco brass water pressure regulator comes with a gauge and is slightly less than half the price of the Renator model. While it doesn’t display the precise PSI from the intake and isn’t an adjustable regulator, you do have a simple gauge that indicates safe, risky, and dangerous PSI levels based on whether the needle is in the green, yellow, or red zones, respectively. The Camco RV regulator has a factory pre-set of 40 to 50 PSI, which is more than safe for older and newer RV models. The color-coded pressure gauge is a better bet for people who don’t know which PSI range is safest for their RV or don’t want to bother with a traditional gauge and numerical readings. The simple design also makes this a goof-proof option for even the occasional RV users. However, that general color-coded gauge can also be concerning. A common issue with this RV water pressure regulator is that the PSI can be inconsistent. Since it’s not an adjustable model, you have no control over the output, which in some cases can be as low as 20 PSI. There have also been complaints of leaking, which can also impact your water pressure. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Water Pressure Regulator Honorable Mention: RVAQUA M11-45PSI Water Pressure Regulator

