Best RV Sewer Hoses: Avoid Sewage Leaks

Whether you use your RV frequently or are the occasional traveler, one thing is true—you need reliable plumbing. Backed-up plumbing from solid waste and black water can sideline your travel plans, isn’t hygienic, and is costly to repair. It’s essential to install a quality RV sewer hose that’s built to last and designed to stand up to serious loads. We’ve compiled some of the most popular models of RV sewer hoses for aftermarket installations in this buying guide.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Once collapsed, this RV sewer hose stays put and requires little storage space. A see-through connector also clearly indicates when your waste tank is empty.

A two-part hose and plenty of accessories make this hose a convenient option. And at a modest price, any RV owner can make it their own.

A loose ring on the discharge end of the hose can make for some gross situations when you remove the hose from sewage tanks.

Benefits of RV Sewer Hoses Ensures proper hygiene. Dirty water or sewage that sits around for too long can encourage bacterially or mold growth in your RV’s plumbing and waste systems. Over time, these issues can make your RV unlivable. To avoid these risks, you should empty out your waste tank frequently, and an RV sewer hose can help make this task easier.

Dirty water or sewage that sits around for too long can encourage bacterially or mold growth in your RV’s plumbing and waste systems. Over time, these issues can make your RV unlivable. To avoid these risks, you should empty out your waste tank frequently, and an RV sewer hose can help make this task easier. Prevents sewage odors and plumbing damage. Imagine riding around in an RV that hasn’t had its waste tank emptied in a while. That smell can eventually invade and cling to your living spaces, turning your RV into a mobile home of horrors. Even worse, wastewater can clog your plumbing. Frequently emptying your holding tank can help to avoid this disaster.

Imagine riding around in an RV that hasn’t had its waste tank emptied in a while. That smell can eventually invade and cling to your living spaces, turning your RV into a mobile home of horrors. Even worse, wastewater can clog your plumbing. Frequently emptying your holding tank can help to avoid this disaster. Allows for easy waste removal. When you live in a traditional home, you never have to think about removing waste other than the standard household kitchen or bathroom garbage bags. But when you’re in an RV or mobile home, you’re carting solid and liquid waste that has to be manually dumped. Without an RV sewer hose, this job can get very dirty and messy. A quality RV sewer hose allows you to seamlessly connect your RV’s waste tank with an external sewage system at a campsite. Types of RV Sewer Hoses Extension RV Sewer Hoses Most RV sewer hoses are between 15 to 20 feet in length. This usually gives you more than enough space to comfortably connect your RV’s waste tank to the external sewage system at a campsite. But if you’re concerned that you can’t park your RV to within 15 to 20 feet of a campsite’s sewage system, an extension hose is a good option. Sewer hose extension models give you more slack, minimize the risk of bursting a hose or leaking due to strain, and can be purchased in lengths of 10 feet. Collapsible RV Sewer Hoses If you’re concerned about storage, a collapsible RV sewer hose is a smart choice. As the name implies, these hoses can be easily tucked away for storage without taking up too much space both in your RV between rest stops and in your home when you’re not driving your RV. An added benefit is that collapsible RV sewer hoses can be shortened, making them customizable for your needs. Top Brands Camco Camco is a U.S.-based brand that’s made a name for itself within the RV and mobile home niche for producing some of the highest quality aftermarket accessories you can find, including the Camco Deluxe 20' Swivel Ready to Use Kit. Lippert Lippert is best known for making user-friendly products that don’t require previous experience or a background in mechanics. It is another brand that focuses almost exclusively on RVs and their essential aftermarket parts. Based in the United States, the brand now has operations around the world and employs over 9,000 team members. Within the RV sewer hose niche, the Lippert Waste Master 20’ Extended RV Sewer Hose is considered of the best quality. Valterra Valterra is another popular RV aftermarket accessories and parts brand. In addition to creating a heavy-duty RV sewer hose that’s known as an effective tool for preventing sewage leaks, such as the Valterra 20 Ft Dominator Sewer Hose Kit, the brand also makes other essential tools, such as RV water pressure regulators. Pricing Under $40: At this price, you’re most likely to find RV sewer hoses that are shorter than 15 feet because they are extensions rather than full hoses. However, you can occasionally luck out and find a budget-friendly, full-length hose like our Best Value selection.

At this price, you’re most likely to find RV sewer hoses that are shorter than 15 feet because they are extensions rather than full hoses. However, you can occasionally luck out and find a budget-friendly, full-length hose like our Best Value selection. $40-$150: The bulk of the RV sewer hoses in this price range are between 15 to 20 feet with clear elbow joints, accordion siding, and a thickness of at least 23 millimeters, including our Best Overall and Honorable Mention selections. Key Features Length Like we mentioned earlier, the ideal range for RV sewer hose lengths is 15 to 20 feet. At a minimum, you should target this range so that you have enough length to comfortably attach your RV’s waste tank to an external sewage system without putting a strain on the sewer hose. Your RV doesn’t need to be parked right next to the sewage system with hoses this length. However, if you’re nervous that you might need more length, you can always opt to purchase a longer sewer hose. Thickness Likewise, look for RV sewer hoses that feature thicker hose walls. These hoses are less likely to crack and leak and will have a longer lifespan than thinner hoses. For most RV users, a minimum thickness of at least 23 millimeters should be sufficient. But if you’re a frequent RVer, look for higher thickness ratings and durable materials. Ease of Installation and Use If you frequently use your RV, make sure that the sewer hose you select is one that’s easy to operate. A common issue with RV sewer hoses and waste removal, in general, is that it’s a tedious task. A hose can be cumbersome to attach and detach—both to your RV waste tank and to the external sewage system. Whether you’re a frequent or part-time RV user, we recommend investing in a few accessories to make this unpleasant but necessary job easier to do: latex gloves, a hose cradle, hose adapters, flush hoses, and a macerator. Flow As the name implies, this speaks to how quickly and consistently an RV sewer hose allows for waste to be emptied from your RV waste tank. Flow rates are dependent upon the diameter of your RV sewer hose. Considering that this is probably going to be one of the low points and least enjoyable memories of using your RV, you want to look for RV sewer hoses that have higher flow rates. A general rule of thumb is to focus on hoses that are at least four by four inches in diameter, as RV sewer hoses of this size are least likely to experience a blockage. Other Considerations Frequency Of Use: If you’re an RV road warrior, then it’s important to look for heavy-duty RV sewer hoses that feature a flexible accordion-style design. They are less likely to crack even when stretched taut.

If you’re an RV road warrior, then it’s important to look for heavy-duty RV sewer hoses that feature a flexible accordion-style design. They are less likely to crack even when stretched taut. Tank Outlet Size Compatibility: While newer RV models feature standardized waste tank outlets, this isn’t the case for older RVs. So, if you own an older model, outlet size compatibility for your black tank is going to be one of your top priorities when you’re shopping for an RV sewer hose. Best RV Sewer Hose Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Sewer Hose Overall: Lippert Waste Master 20’ Extended RV Sewer Hose

Amazon

The Lippert RV sewer hose features a 20-foot, accordion-style design with CAM lock technology to prevent leaks. This heavy-duty sewer hose is rated for higher usage, including UV protection to maintain the integrity of the helical coil exterior. The interior hose is smooth to prevent blockage and make waste removal easier. The clear viewport indicates when waste has been completely removed. Whether you’re a road warrior or occasional RV user, the Lippert model is a smart choice. The hose can be compressed to just over five and a half feet for easy storage. If you’ve struggled with traditional twist-on connections for RV sewer hoses, you’ll love Lippert’s snap-lock mechanism with an easy-to-use shut-off valve that offers a sturdy and secure connection without the struggle of trying to maneuver clunky connections. In addition, the clear viewport saves you from the mess of accidentally removing the hose too soon and creating a mess. Occasionally the rubber ring on the discharge port of the hose can come loose, creating a gross situation when you remove that portion from the external waste tank. There are also concerns that extreme heat could compromise the integrity of the connections, causing the clamp connectors on this hose to fail. When exposed to temperatures higher than 90 degrees, the hose may malfunction. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Sewer Hose: Camco Deluxe 20' Swivel Ready to Use Kit

Amazon

This hose and sewer kit by Camco is a great budget buy because it comes with everything you need to not only empty your RV’s waste tank but to do so efficiently. The 20-foot length is ideal for practically any campsite configuration and is actually made of two, 10-foot hoses with locking rings. And the kit comes standard with additional translucent elbow fittings, caps, hoses, and a clear extender to help make waste removal easier. The Camco model also features a four-in-one adapter to fit various tank styles and is 18-milliliters thick for a long-lasting product. The high-quality material and clear connectors make this budget-priced product a serious contender for the average RV user. Even when exposed to the elements, the hose and components continue to perform well. And since it comes with additional accessories to create the optimal fit, that means that you won’t find yourself facing an external waste system that you can’t connect to. Unfortunately, the Camco accordion-style hose doesn’t stay rigid once you disconnect it from a tank. So, if you’re not prepared and disconnect it from one end, it can act like a slinky and shoot back towards its other half. Likewise, this particular model is actually two separate 10-foot hoses. Always check the integrity of the connections before you begin the waste removal process. Other common concerns include measurement incompatibility between the connectors on the hose and some RV waste tanks as well as an unexpectedly short lifespan for some of the kits—as little as a few uses in some cases. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Sewer Hose Honorable Mention: Valterra 20 Ft Dominator Sewer Hose Kit

Amazon