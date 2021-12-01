Without a proper water pump, an RV is essentially just a rolling port-a-potty. A water pump allows an RV to have running water using the RV’s 12-volt battery, keeping your sink faucets, shower, and toilet flowing. But when was the last time you checked how your RV’s water pump is working? Driving across Middle America is a bad time for the toilet to stop flushing. If you’re due for a new water pump, we’ve rounded up the best 12-volt RV water pumps, doing the work to take a look at water specifications, water pressure, and the size of the pump for you. So sit back and let’s find your next pump right here with our picks for the best 12-volt RV water pumps you can find online.

This smooth-flowing 12V RV water pump features a built-in pulsation eliminator that allows water to flow smoothly without the need for an accumulator tank.

With so many different 12-volt RV water pumps available for you to shop and consider, it’s not easy to pick out the best . In order to narrow down all of the product options and select our top picks, we spent time researching different water pumps for RVs of different makes, models, and sizes. We compared RV water pumps based on their features and fit, their ability to work reliability, their construction, and their longevity or durability. We specifically sought out those that could perform consistently over many miles (and many uses). And we took a look at users’ reviews to assess just how well any given pump would perform out in real-life settings.

However, this RV water pump is compact in size, which means it may not work for all RV models. Double-check your owner’s manual and the size specs on this pump to make sure it’ll fit your own camper.

The Seaflo 42 Series 12V Water Pump earns the top spot here and it’s not difficult to see why as it’s easily one of the most powerful — and versatile — RV water pumps on the market. For starters, it features variable flow and contains advanced bypass technology to reduce cycling and ensure your water is always the cleanest. It also contains super-convenient features like self-priming and dry-operation capabilities, allowing you access to water in even the most precarious of situations. This 12 Volt, 3.0 GPM, 55 PSI Positive Displacement Pump is UL 778 & CSA 22.2 Certified and comes with a four-year warranty, making it a virtually risk-free purchase.

In some instances, this RV water pump can overheat though. If it does, it may suddenly stop working, so you’ll want to make sure the pump gets plenty of ventilation where it’s installed to prevent sudden failures.

In terms of price and quality ratio, you likely won’t find anything superior to the smooth-running Flojet 03526 Triplex water pump. This no-nonsense 12V, water pump features 9 feet of suction lift, dry run capabilities, and three separate chambers for your water. In terms of power, it’s a no-brainer, thanks to a permanent magnet motor and a completely enclosed ball-bearing pump. Soft-absorbing amounts make for even smoother operation and the built-in bypass results in minimal pulsation. The Flojet is also made out of durable, corrosion-resistant materials, giving you a reliable — and inexpensive — 12V water pump that will withstand the test of time.

Some RV owners may find this 12-volt water pump’s operation a bit noisy. Additionally, in some RVs, the pump might leak. Keep a close eye on this pump and make sure it’s a perfect fit according to your camper’s specs to prevent this.

If we’re talking about the best here, we can’t leave out the Shurflo 2088 Fresh Water Pump , which certainly deserves a nod. This 12V Positive Displacement Diaphragm Pump features a three-chamber design and a powerful permanent magnet motor. The motor is also thermally-protected, making it all the more durable. It’s compact, yet effective, thanks to its durable stainless steel construction. While the one-way operation is perhaps the device’s biggest downside, it’s still an effective 12V water pump for most RVs. It also contains a one-year warranty in the event of any disasters. But most reviewers agree that’s certainly the exception, not a rule.

However, you should check your RV's water pipes before installing this pump because most pipes are built to only handle maximum pressures of 60 to 75 PSI. It also has a low flow rate (one gallon per minute) and may malfunction if you try to increase the speed. Additionally, it does not create a leakproof seal.

The Bayite 12V DC Freshwater Pressure Pump is ideal for campsites or other far-from-home hookups that offer high water pressure, as this pump can pressurize water pipes at up to 80 PSI. It features a built-in pressure switch that lets you set a lower pressure cutoff to keep your RV's pipes in good working condition. Plus, it’s power-conscious and draws only 3 amps when operating, and runs on a 12-volt DC connection. It’s very compact and can be easily installed in a small space. The hose clamps it comes with will also allow you to easily connect it to a 3/8-inch hose.

To make sure this water pump will be ideal for your RV, check the dimensions of your existing water pump. However, it’s worth noting that this pump is not as durable as others on this list.

If you’re looking for a less noisy 12-volt water pump, try the SeaFlo 33 Series 12V Self-Priming Water pump for your RV as while its high-pressure rating of 45 pounds per square inch is solid, you'll love the fact that it operates quietly. The large rubber mounts on its base help minimize vibrations as it runs and self-primes which can push water up to 6 feet vertically. With a flow rate of 3.3 gallons per minute, it’s more than sufficient for most RVs. The self-priming pump can run dry and has a built-in pressure switch and automatically starts and stops when you open or close a faucet. The pump can also handle hot water, so it can work with most standard RV water heaters. It’s easy to install, as it comes with detailed instructions.

This water pump self-primes and pushes water up to 6 feet high. However, some users have complained that it needs to be adjusted every few days as it doesn't maintain its settings. It also produces an unpleasant noise when running, unless all the water sources in an RV are on.

The Shurflo 4048153E75 Electric Water Pump is a 12-volt RV pump with something of a unique feature. When water flows in the wrong direction in an RV, it can cause serious damage. The Shurflo pump has a built-in check valve that helps prevent backflow and has a "green design" which is aimed at not producing hazardous waste or consuming a high amount of power. When operating at maximum capacity (55 pounds per square inch), it pulls only 10 amps. With a volume flow rate of 4 gallons per minute, it’ll also make your RV's shower powerful and can adapt to your RV's current setup and be installed vertically or horizontally.

However, this pump is quite big, so make sure you have enough space before you buy it. Its high flow rate may also be unsuitable for some RVs. In addition, it’s more expensive than other 12-volt RV water pumps.

The Remco (55-Aquajet-ARV) RV Water Pump is one of the quietest 12-volt RV water pumps, and it adjusts automatically based on your water usage. But it’s more than quiet; it’s also nicely consistent in terms of water pressure. Even when you open multiple faucets in your RV, the water pressure will not drop. So, if you're tired of low water pressure, get this pump. It has a high flow rate of more than 3 gallons per minute and a positive shut-off at 75 to 85 pounds per square inch. The pump's soft-start feature does away with rapid cycling and it doesn't switch on and off frequently. The water pump's five-valve design allows it to deliver twice the pressure and water flow of other pumps in its class. It’s easy to install, and you'll be done in less than an hour. Its universal mounting feature also makes for easy replacement.

The Shurflo Revolution water pump will keep your motorhome supplied with plenty of freshwater but its constant speed makes it noisier than other RV pumps. Its auto-shut-off feature may also stop working after a while.

RV water pumps don’t have to be complex, and the Shurflo 4008-101-E65 Revolution Standard 12V RV Pump isn’t as it’s functional, affordable, and built to last. It’s also quite popular among RVers as its flow rate is 3 gallons per minute, and it operates on 55 pounds per square inch. Even if your RV is small, you’ll find space for it because it can be mounted anywhere. It features a one-piece diaphragm and internal bypass for durable, long-lasting performance, and you’ll love its high flow rate and low noise emission. Rapid cycling will never be an issue and it’s also thermally protected to offer reliable performance and can run dry without getting damaged.

Our Verdict on 12V RV Water Pumps

The Seaflo 42 Series 12V Water Pump is our pick for the best 12-volt RV water pump because it delivers variable water pressure, reduces cycling, and can be run dry without you worrying about potential damage. However, if you’re also interested in a pump with great value, the affordable Flojet 03526 Triplex operates smoothly and delivers good bang for your buck.

What to Consider When Buying 12V RV Water Pumps

Having a working water pump can be the difference between a miserable, spartan RV holiday you’d rather wipe from your memory, and a dream road trip you never want to forget.

An onboard water pump makes it possible to shower, fill the sink, flush the toilet, and carry out many other tasks you take for granted at home. It’s very likely that your RV will have an existing water pump and, with a little luck, you’ll never have to give it a second thought. But if you’re looking to upgrade your water pump, or desperately need to replace a faulty one, there are some things you need to know. Keep reading as our buying guide has you covered.

Types of 12V RV Water Pumps

Constant Speed Pump

As the name suggests, a constant speed pump delivers water through your system at a single rate of flow. It’s either on or off and it’s not possible to adjust the water speed. Constant speed pumps are the most common type of 12V RV water pumps because they’re the simplest and most affordable option.

Variable Speed Pump

Variable speed pumps deliver water in a manner you’re probably more accustomed to, in that the flow rate varies depending on what is required. The built-in pressure switch adjusts the speed of the motor in order to maintain a constant water pressure, which results in a varied flow rate. Variable speed pumps are usually quieter than constant speed pumps, but can also be more expensive.

High Volume Pump

The least common type of 12V RV water pump is the high volume variety. They move water at a much faster rate than a standard pump, but this means they also require more power. For that reason, they’re usually only found on the biggest RVs and motorhomes, which can provide the necessary 50 amps. Any water pump listed as having a flow rate of 4 gallons per minute (GPM) or more is considered a high volume pump.

12V RV Water Pump Key Features

When it comes to voltage, you’ll find that water pumps are usually 12V, 110V, or 120V. Regardless of the size of your RV, you’ll want a 12V water pump as the other voltages are for actual houses and are way too powerful even for the biggest rigs.

Now that we’ve narrowed it down to 12-volt water pumps, there are still a number of things to take into consideration before getting your wallet out. These considerations depend on the size, make, and model of your RV. If you can’t get your hands on the original owner’s manual, you should be able to find the information you need with a quick Google search.

Water Pressure

The most important factor to consider when choosing a new water pump is the RV’s maximum water pressure. This is important for performance and safety reasons, although most pumps will be in the “safe” range of between 60 and 75 pounds per square inch (PSI).

Pump Size

If you’ve spent any time inside an RV, you’ll know that nothing is any bigger than it needs to be and every square inch of the layout has been designed for maximum efficiency. The same goes for all the bits you don’t see, which is why it’s important to measure the space in which your current pump is installed. Chances are, there’s not going to be much additional room for you to fit anything bigger.

Flow Rate

Water speed—or flow rate—is measured in gallons per minute (GPM). Your owner’s handbook will confirm what the optimal water flow rate is for your particular make and model of camper. This is important because the higher the GPM, the harder the pump has to work. More powerful water pumps tend to be bigger and draw more electrical power, too. Many pumps are now available with adjustable speeds to combat this issue.

12V RV Water Pump Benefits

Use Multiple Faucets Simultaneously

With one of the best 12V RV water pumps, you’ll be able to use your RV’s plumbing and associated appliances without ever worrying. As your pump pulls water from the source, it’ll use its motor to deliver that water to multiple faucets. You can easily turn on a sink and take a shower, using multiple faucets at the same time without worrying about what’s happening in your hoses and pipes.

Control Water Pressure

One of the biggest advantages of a 12V RV water pump is the ability to achieve better water pressure. While a water pressure regulator is handy here, your pump helps move water effectively and efficiently, which means it plays a crucial role in your water pressure and overall flow power. If you want a low-pressure or high-pressure flow, there’s a water pump that can deliver (and it can make every shower a whole lot better!).

Low Power Draw

While RV water pumps can vary in their power usage, most 12-volt pumps are specifically made to suit campers of various sizes. This means they’re generally light on amps, ensuring they don’t overwhelm your RV’s power system. Typically, 12-volt RV water pumps help conserve power so they can easily run in the background each time you open up faucets for different needs, meaning you should never even notice their impact on your electrical system.

12V RV Water Pump Pricing

A 12-volt RV water pump will cost you anywhere from $60 to $80 on average. This price range includes pumps that offer various flow rates and can handle different maximum amounts of pressure. If you’d like a premium pump (or one with more power), you can expect to spend anywhere from $150 to $250. However, these pumps do tend to be larger and may not be a fit for all RV models.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and 12V RV water pumps. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Most 12-volt RV water pumps are small and compact, designed to fit into tight spaces, but you should always check your owner’s manual to determine which specs are the right measurement for your pump.

If you opt for a water pump that’s too small, you may not get a leak-free fit.

To prevent leaks regardless of the size of the pump you’re using, look for products that offer a leak-free seal. With rubber and a tight-fitting seal around the connection point, a pump with a leak-free seal offers more security.

FAQs

Q: How strong is a 12V RV water pump?

A: RV water pumps do vary in their strength and their maximum PSI, but on average a pump can function safely at anywhere from 60 to 75 PSI.

Q: Can I run my RV water pump when connected to a city water line?

A: Often, city water lines are quite high in pressure—so high, in fact, that the pressure level can damage your RV’s plumbing components. You’ll want to make sure you’re using a regulator if you need to connect to a city water line, so you can bring down the PSI. While pumps can often handle higher water pressure, it’s better to err on the side of safety so you aren’t replacing burst hoses.

Q: Should I opt for a bigger 12V RV water pump for my RV?

A: While bigger is often better, especially when it comes to power and capability, that isn’t always best for every RV. First of all, certain RVs require smaller water pumps simply because they don’t have the space for larger ones. Secondly, smaller RVs really don’t need the same gallons-per-minute rate since the plumbing systems are smaller and not as far-reaching. Check with your RV’s owner manual to determine what size and flow rate is best for your specific camper.