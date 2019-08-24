Best Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems: Keep an Eye on Your PSI

Monitoring your tire pressure puts you one step ahead of any issues you might encounter on the road. Tires that are too flat can cause the rim to fall off the bead, and tires that are too full can blow out under high pressure. To help you find the best tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), we’ve put together this buying guide for your reference.

The head unit for this tire pressure monitoring system must be mounted (temporarily or permanently) somewhere within the vehicle’s cabin.

B-Qtech backs its product with a one-year warranty. With a battery life spanning two years, you won’t have to replace this lithium unit; simply recharge it or use solar power.

For use on trailers, RVs, trucks, and cars, this tire pressure monitoring system can be used in a four-sensor or six-sensor configuration.

The screen is small, so it's difficult to see the display. You have to look at it straight on, and it’s hard to read in bright sunlight.

Backed by a one-year warranty, this tire pressure monitoring system can be used on a wide array of vehicles in all types of weather conditions.

These four valve stem cap sensors are easy to install and update you in real-time on a variety of tire characteristics.

Charge your phone as you keep an eye on your tire pressure with this TPMS from Tymate. Complete with multiple monitoring modes, this product is easy to install and use.

Benefits of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Monitor your tire pressure on the go. Tire pressure monitor systems allow you to reference the pressure in your tires at any point and in any location. If you feel something is off with one of your tires or the ride just doesn’t seem right, your TPMS can provide an easy solution.

No stick gauges necessary. Small stick gauges are filled with air and then shoot out to show how much pressure is in your tires. These devices aren't as accurate or as easy to access as tire pressure monitoring systems.

Fits on nearly any tire. New vehicles come with tire pressure monitoring systems, but you can also fit a TPMS to a motorcycle, an RV, a fifth wheel, and even a trailer. There's almost no end to the types of vehicles you can put a tire pressure monitoring system on.

Save time. Unless you have a keen eye for knowing which of your tires is low and by how much, tire pressure monitoring systems make checking and altering your tire pressure as easy as checking your email.

No special tools required. Tire pressure monitor systems travel with your vehicle, so once a tire technician has installed them on your car's valve stems, you should be set. You won't need anything besides your head unit to check the tire pressure of any of your vehicle's tires. Types of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Valve Stem Caps The most common form of tire pressure monitoring systems in the aftermarket arena consists of a head unit and four valve stem caps. These small caps fit on your valve stems just like standard equipment valve stem caps do, except that they're equipped to read the pressure pushing on the valve from within the tire. It's like putting a stick gauge on the valve without letting any air pressure out. TPMS anti-theft design valve stem caps typically mimic the styling of OEM caps, so you won't have to worry about them attracting thieves. Clamp-In Tire pressure monitoring systems can also be mounted within the tire against the outside of the wheel. This type of tire pressure monitoring system is often referred to as clamp-in TPMS, since it clamps to the wheel structure. Clamp-in tire pressure monitoring systems connect to the valve but monitor the pressure within the tire's inner space. You won't be able to tell if a vehicle is equipped with this type of tire pressure monitoring system as you would with a TPMS with valve stem caps. Top Brands TireMinder Part of the Minder Research family, based in Stuart, Fla., TireMinder provides its customers with an above-average product when it comes to the aftermarket automotive industry. The TireMinder A1A TPMS is a product you've definitely got to check out if you own a trailer. Bellacorp Based out of Abilene, Texas, Bellacorp strives to offer the best tire pressure monitoring system for all your needs. We recommend its Bellacorp Tire Pressure Monitoring System, as it's compatible with passenger vehicles and a variety of other platforms as well. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Pricing $20-$50: Most entry-level tire pressure monitoring systems will be around the $30-$40 range. These systems typically feature a valve stem cap design with four transmitters and a head unit, which displays the pressure readings. If you're just looking for some peace of mind, you shouldn't have to spend more than $50 on a decent tire pressure monitoring system.

$60-$100: If tire pressure is something you check as often as your oil, we recommend spending about $60-$80. You'll be able to choose from both valve stem cap designs as well as clamp-in tire pressure monitoring systems.

$100-$500: If you own a fifth wheel, boat trailer, toy hauler, or another type of trailer, you should invest around $150-$200 in a decent tire pressure monitoring system. Most TPMS sets at this price point will include anywhere from 6-10 sensors. Key Features Easy Installation Depending on which type of tire pressure monitoring system you choose, the best TPMS products should be easy to install. Valve stem caps that read your tires' pressure only take a few seconds to screw on. When you have your tires replaced or rotated and balanced, the tire technician can easily add in a TPMS service for clamp-in tire pressure monitoring systems. Durability Like anything else that's going to be mounted to the outside of your vehicle, you want your tire pressure monitoring system to be durable. That means it can withstand wet and dry conditions, the heat and cold, and all types of additional wear and tear. The best tire pressure monitoring systems are made from strong materials that prioritize utility over curb appeal. Accuracy The best tire pressure monitoring systems should give you accurate readings. They shouldn't give false readings or error reports. The best TPMS unit reads the pressure correctly the first time without you having to struggle to make sure it's on point. Easy-to-Read Head Unit Manufacturers with the best tire pressure monitoring systems make their displays easy to read and understand. Whether you have four transmitters or more, each reading should be clear in terms of how much pressure there is in that tire as well as where that tire is located in relation to the rest of the vehicle. Multiples Modes The simplest of tire pressure monitoring systems will only display a pressure reading; however, the best tire pressure monitoring systems will also include a variety of modes that tell you much more than just a simple psi measurement. Typical modes include a high-temperature warning and a fast leak alert, along with your basic high and low-pressure warnings. Other Considerations Solar Powered: Rather than using batteries or replacing old tire pressure monitoring system transmitters on a regular basis, check out solar-powered units. While they may not be the best investment for those living in cloudy climates, harnessing the sun's power as your car sits while you work might be a good way to save money and time.

Waterproof: The best tire pressure monitoring systems will be waterproof. After all, your vehicle will be trekking through the best and worst of terrains, so you'll want to make sure your tire pressure monitoring system isn't going to fail if you splash through a rain puddle. Check for this feature if you're concerned about failure due to water damage.

Screen Size and Shape: Manufacturers fit their tire pressure monitoring systems with head units of various shapes and sizes. Most of these head units fit into a cigarette lighter port. Some will be more square while others tend to be rectangular in shape. The best tire pressure monitoring systems will come with additional features such as USB charging ports. Best Tire Pressure Monitoring System Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Tire Pressure Monitoring System Overall: Tymate Wireless TPMS

Tymate won our top pick for the best tire pressure monitoring system because of the overall package it offers customers who are looking for a simple TPMS unit they can easily install and use on the go. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most useful features. The best feature is its ability to monitor multiple characteristics from one central LCD display. Rather than simply alerting you when your tires are too high or low in pressure, Tymate’s tire pressure monitoring system also notifies you of fast and slow leaks, high temperatures, a sensor fault, and low sensor batteries. The batteries, however, will reportedly last up to two years so you won’t have to spend time or money replacing them often. This tire pressure monitoring system with four external sensors can be set for anywhere from 0 to 87 psi. The head unit presents a clear display that also doubles as a USB charger. Best of all, this product can be used on almost any vehicle. That’s right, we said almost any vehicle. The biggest drawback of this product is that it cannot be used on a trailer or RV. While that’s unfortunate, Tymate does make installing, using, and replacing its tire pressure monitoring system and components easy for any driver. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Tire Pressure Monitoring System Value: Cigarette Lighter Plug Universal Wireless TPMS

Knowing how much pressure is in your tires doesn’t mean you have to spend upwards of $50 on a TPMS. In fact, that’s exactly why we chose the Cigarette Lighter Universal Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Complete with four sensors in the form of valve stem caps, along with a USB-charging head unit, this entire package will put all your worries of low- or high-pressure tires to rest. One of the great things about the Cigarette Lighter Universal TPMS is that it also monitors the voltage of your vehicle’s battery. The LCD screen will report back to you the tire temperature and pressure of up to four tires in real time. Each sensor is sealed for use in all types of weather and shuts off 10 minutes after your vehicle has stopped running. This TPMS comes with a spanner/wrench for installing the included nuts that hold the valve stem caps on. The sensors will update every six seconds and can read anywhere from 0 to 87 psi. Accuracy is reported to be within 0.1 bar. Our one concern with this tire pressure monitoring system is the stem is short and the screen is small, so it's difficult to see the display. Since the screen doesn't move, you have to look at it straight on. Also, it's hard to read the information in bright sunlight. However, this affordable tire pressure monitoring system will help any driver better monitor his or her vehicle’s tire pressure. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Tire Pressure Monitoring System Honorable Mention: B-Qtech Wireless Solar Power TPMS with six sensors

