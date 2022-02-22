Look No Further: The Best Tire Brands Are Right Here

If you live in a place with temperate weather and little winter action, you can buy one set of tires and forget about it. People like yours truly who live where winter is hardcore don’t have it so easy. Picking a tire brand and a tire and then finding a model to fit your car can be a real pain, and that pain is multiplied when you have to own two sets of tires to make it safely through the year.

The brand of tire that’s best for you depends on many factors. The Drive’s editors have spent enough time and money buying tires to know what makes a good brand. I’ve gathered my favorites here, along with options that represent the best in certain categories.

What to Consider When Choosing a Tire Brand

Tire Brands Key Features

Tread Life

Tread life is an estimate of how many miles your tires should last before needing a replacement. Remember that it’s an estimate and not a guarantee, in most cases, so you should treat it as if it’s something of a promise that you’ll get a certain number of miles out of a tire.

Speed and Load Rating

You may not be shopping for tires for racing, but it’s important to look at the speed rating of the tires you’re buying. Large truck and SUV tires tend to be rated for lower speeds, while summer and performance tires offer higher safe speeds. The same is true for load ratings, especially if you’re shopping for truck or SUV tires. The load rating is the amount of weight each tire can support.

Size

There are a bunch of numbers on the side of every tire that denotes its size. For example, a set of tires for 17-inch wheels might be sized 215/55R-17.

215 is the tire’s width in millimeters

55 is its aspect ratio. In simple terms, the tire’s sidewall is 55 percent as tall as its tread is wide

R means radial construction

17 denotes 17-inch wheels

It’s important to buy the tires that fit your vehicle precisely. Your speedometer, some safety equipment, and your vehicle’s suspension system can depend on a specific wheel and tire diameter, and up-or downsizing without regard for the overall size of your wheels and tires can cause issues with your car’s operation.

Best Tire Brands Reviews & Recommendations

I selected the best tire brands in a variety of areas, including overall and all-terrain. Price ranges are based on an average of online retailer pricing. Tires with a lower price are marked with a single $, and higher-priced tires are marked with additional $ symbols.